ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Israeli plan for Gaza takeover must be halted immediately: UN rights chief

By RFI
Israel REUTERS - Amir Cohen
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
REUTERS - Amir Cohen

The Israeli government's plan for a full-scale military takeover of Gaza will cause more deaths and suffering and must be halted immediately, the United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said on Friday.

The plan runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realisation of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination, Turk said in a statement.

Israel's political-security cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, as the country expands its military operations despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad over the devastating almost two-year-old war.

Former Israeli ambassador and French historian urge Macron to sanction Israel

Earlier Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel intended to take military control of the entire Gaza Strip.

"On all evidence to date, this further escalation will result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes," Turk said.

"Instead of intensifying this war, the Israeli Government should put all its efforts into saving the lives of Gaza's civilians by allowing the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid.

"The hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released by Palestinian armed groups."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Wonder Madilo Mahama must be very high-handed in dealing with helicopter crash — Wonder Madilo

57 minutes ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Wonder Madilo Helicopter crash may just be an accident, but also GAF’s negligence — Wonder Mad...

1 hour ago

President Mahama announces state funeral for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala and six others President Mahama announces state funeral for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala and s...

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: Pope Leo XIV mourns with Ghana Helicopter crash: Pope Leo XIV mourns with Ghana

2 hours ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah NPP flagbearer race: I'm still number one supporter of Bawumia — Kofi Ofosu Nka...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims

2 hours ago

Esieninpong youth unhappy with chiefs leadership, petition Manhyia for intervention Esieninpong youth unhappy with chief's leadership, petition Manhyia for interven...

2 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: 'Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones' — Mana...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must face sanctions — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must fa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line