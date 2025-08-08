Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must face sanctions — Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist and author, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has called for sanctions against those who allegedly allowed the remains of victims of Wednesday’s helicopter crash to be transported in cocoa sacks.

In a social media post on Friday, August 8, Manasseh Azure described the act as “carelessness” that dishonoured the departed and questioned whether government officials were present when it occurred.

According to him, such handling of the remains “does not only dishonour our departed loved ones, but it dents our status as sensible human beings,”

“I’m not sure if the investigative findings will bring any closure, but one angle that should be included in the investigation is whose negligence allowed the bodies to be carried in cocoa sacks by ordinary folks,” he wrote.

“If notable government officials were at the site of the accident when this barbarity occurred, they should be held accountable,” he added.

The award-winning journalist said he was facilitating a media training when news of the tragedy reached him.

The loss, he noted, included three of his personal friends, leaving him too numb to engage in media discussions on the incident for the past three days.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has announced that a state-sponsored inter-denominational funeral will be held on Friday, August 15, will take place at the Black Star Square in Accra for the eight citizens who perished in the crash.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, August 7, the President said the funeral will be preceded by the opening of books of condolence in the offices of the deceased public officials.

The victims were Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of NADMO; Squadron Leader Peter Anala of the Ghana Air Force; Flying Officer Tsum Ampadu of the Ghana Air Force; and Sergeant Ernest Addo of the Ghana Air Force.