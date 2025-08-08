ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: “Our hearts are heavy with grief" — NYA postpones 2025 Youth Festival

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has announced the postponement of all activities for the National Youth Festival 2025 in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash at Adanse Akurofuom in the Ashanti Region, which claimed the lives of eight distinguished statesmen en route to Obuasi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 7, the NYA expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a devastating loss that has left the nation in mourning. “Our hearts are heavy with grief,” the statement read, extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Government, and all Ghanaians.

The festival, themed “Igniting Potential; Inspiring Change,” was part of the Youth Month celebrations. NYA Chief Executive Officer (Ag.), Osman A. Ayariga, said new dates for the events would be announced after consultations with stakeholders.

The Authority also called on all young Ghanaians and partners to join in a period of reflection and solidarity. “Let us draw strength from our shared values of resilience and unity as we navigate this difficult time together,” the NYA urged.

The NYA reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Ghana’s youth nationwide despite the postponement.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

