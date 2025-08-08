Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire as Zelensky demands role in US-Russia talks

Amid growing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Kyiv is pushing to ensure it has a direct role in any future negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed France's full support for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the launch of negotiations towards a lasting peace, following what he called a “long discussion” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Macron stated, “I reiterated to the Ukrainian President France's full support for establishing a ceasefire and launching discussions toward a solid and lasting solution that preserves Ukraine's legitimate rights and guarantees its security and that of Europeans.”

The French leader's comments come amid renewed diplomatic manoeuvring around the Ukraine conflict, with talk of an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, the possibility of peace remains fraught with tension – especially given Russia's continued resistance to direct negotiations with Ukraine.

Kyiv demands Ukraine, EU participation in talks

While the Kremlin has confirmed Putin is willing to attend a summit with Trump “in the coming days”, it has effectively ruled out the participation of Zelensky.

That hasn't gone down well in Kyiv. In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelensky made clear that Ukraine must be at the table.

“It is only fair that Ukraine should be a participant in the negotiations,” he said, adding that any talks about Ukraine's future must include both Kyiv and European partners. “Ukraine is an integral part of Europe – we are already in negotiations on EU accession. Therefore, Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes.”

For his part, Trump appeared to back away from earlier suggestions that a Putin-Zelensky meeting would be required before a summit could take place.

When asked directly, the US president replied: “No, he doesn't.”

Despite a flurry of diplomatic activity – including a visit to Moscow this week by US special envoy Steve Witkoff – there's been no breakthrough on securing a ceasefire.

Previous rounds of talks between Kyiv and Moscow have stalled, with Russia demanding Ukraine give up remaining territory and renounce Western support.