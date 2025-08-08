ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims

FRI, 08 AUG 2025

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has expressed grief over the devastating loss of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others who tragically perished in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Speaking shortly after the news broke, the Mayor described the incident as “a heartbreaking moment for Ghana,” calling it one of the darkest days in the nation’s recent history.

“This is a monumental loss for our dear nation. We have lost visionary leaders, loyal public servants, and gallant compatriots who gave their all in service to Ghana,” he stated.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mayor Allotey praised the late Dr. Murtala Mohammed for his steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. The two had been actively collaborating on initiatives to combat Accra’s plastic waste crisis and recently launched bold, city-wide plans aimed at reducing single-use plastics and promoting sustainable waste management.

“His passion for the environment and his commitment to green innovation were inspiring. We had just begun laying the foundation for transformative environmental action in Accra. His passing is a major blow to our collective fight for sustainability,” the Mayor lamented.

Turning to Dr. Omane Boamah, the Mayor hailed his leadership at the Ministry of Defence as exemplary, noting his disciplined stewardship and lasting contributions to national security and civil-military cooperation.

The Mayor also paid tribute to the six other individuals, including military personnel, who died in the crash, acknowledging their courage and sacrifice.

“Their lives were dedicated to protecting and serving this nation. Their bravery will not be forgotten. We owe them our eternal gratitude,” he added.

As the nation grapples with this immense loss, the Mayor called for unity and reflection, urging Ghanaians to honour the memories of the fallen by continuing the work they so passionately pursued.

