Esieninpong youth unhappy with chief's leadership, petition Manhyia for intervention

The youth of Esieninpong in the Ejisu Municipality have voiced strong dissatisfaction with the leadership of their traditional ruler, Nana Kwaku Appiah, urging the Manhyia Palace to take immediate action.

At a press briefing on Monday, the group accused the Chief of failing to deliver meaningful development to the community throughout his 12 years on the throne.

They claimed that Nana Kwaku Appiah has not built on the achievements of his predecessors, leaving the town in what they describe as a state of stagnation and decline.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Prince Kwaku Oppong expressed disappointment over the lack of progress. "When he was sworn in as Chief, our hope was that he would champion life-changing development projects for the community. Unfortunately, what we are witnessing today is the exact opposite," he said.

The group called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to step in and hold the Chief accountable, stressing that decisive intervention is necessary to restore the dignity and progress of Esieninpong.