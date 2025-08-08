ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Esieninpong youth unhappy with chief's leadership, petition Manhyia for intervention

Chieftaincy & Tradition Esieninpong youth unhappy with chiefs leadership, petition Manhyia for intervention
FRI, 08 AUG 2025

The youth of Esieninpong in the Ejisu Municipality have voiced strong dissatisfaction with the leadership of their traditional ruler, Nana Kwaku Appiah, urging the Manhyia Palace to take immediate action.

At a press briefing on Monday, the group accused the Chief of failing to deliver meaningful development to the community throughout his 12 years on the throne.

They claimed that Nana Kwaku Appiah has not built on the achievements of his predecessors, leaving the town in what they describe as a state of stagnation and decline.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Prince Kwaku Oppong expressed disappointment over the lack of progress. "When he was sworn in as Chief, our hope was that he would champion life-changing development projects for the community. Unfortunately, what we are witnessing today is the exact opposite," he said.

The group called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to step in and hold the Chief accountable, stressing that decisive intervention is necessary to restore the dignity and progress of Esieninpong.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Wonder Madilo Mahama must be very high-handed in dealing with helicopter crash — Wonder Madilo

13 minutes ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Wonder Madilo Helicopter crash may just be an accident, but also GAF’s negligence — Wonder Mad...

37 minutes ago

President Mahama announces state funeral for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala and six others President Mahama announces state funeral for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala and s...

37 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Pope Leo XIV mourns with Ghana Helicopter crash: Pope Leo XIV mourns with Ghana

2 hours ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah NPP flagbearer race: I'm still number one supporter of Bawumia — Kofi Ofosu Nka...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims

2 hours ago

Esieninpong youth unhappy with chiefs leadership, petition Manhyia for intervention Esieninpong youth unhappy with chief's leadership, petition Manhyia for interven...

2 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: 'Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones' — Mana...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must face sanctions — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must fa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line