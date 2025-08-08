NPP flagbearer race: I'm still number one supporter of Bawumia — Kofi Ofosu Nkansah denies switching to Ken camp

Former Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has strongly refuted claims that he has shifted allegiance to Kennedy Agyapong in the New Patriotic Party’s internal presidential contest.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, 7 August 2025, Mr Nkansah described the rumours as completely false and deliberately misleading. He stressed that his loyalty remains firmly with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he believes is the most capable candidate to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

“I have not switched camps. I am still the number one supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” Nkansah wrote, reaffirming his commitment to the Vice President’s political vision and leadership.

Mr Nkansah, who was an active figure in Dr Bawumia’s 2023 presidential primary campaign, expressed disappointment over what he called deliberate attempts to misrepresent his political position. He urged party members and the public to ignore such fabrications, which he believes are aimed at sowing discord within the party.

The NPP is set to hold internal elections in the coming months to choose a new flagbearer following its loss in the 2024 general elections.