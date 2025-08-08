ModernGhana logo
President Mahama announces state funeral for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala and six others

  Fri, 08 Aug 2025
FRI, 08 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a state funeral for the eight victims of the recent military helicopter crash, scheduled for Friday, August 15, at Black Star Square.

In a national broadcast on Thursday night, President Mahama said an inter-denominational service would be held, and Books of Condolence would be opened from Sunday, August 10, to Thursday, August 14, at key locations.

These include the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, National Democratic Congress (NDC) headquarters, and the head office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The deceased were en route to attend an anti-illegal mining event in Obuasi when the tragic accident occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region.

They included Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr Murtala Mohammed, Member of

Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; and Mr Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of NADMO.

The others were Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manean Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

“This tragedy represents a deep personal loss for me. I shared close bonds with many of these individuals who died,” President Mahama said.

“Our nation is grieving. On behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones.

“Know that our entire country mourns with you. We share your pain. Your loss is our loss—a loss of dedicated public servants, intellectuals, and individuals who relentlessly worked for a better Ghana,” he said.

The President described the victims as “some of our nation's brightest minds”, whose final moments were spent in service to the country, “a testament to their unwavering commitment.”

He paid tribute to Squadron Leader Anala, Flying Officer Ampadu, and Sergeant Addo, describing them as “dedicated members of our Air Force, embodying the best of their profession.”

President Mahama said Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna was “a humble yet effective public servant,” while Dr Sarpong was “a respected statesman,” and Mr Aboagye “a promising leader.”

“Dr Omane Boamah was a brilliant and dedicated leader; whereas Alhaji Dr Murtala Mohammed was a passionate voice for his constituents and a champion for environmental stewardship,” he said.

“As we mourn, questions about the cause of this tragedy are natural and important,” the President stated.

“I want to assure the families and the nation that the Ghana Armed Forces has initiated a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this crash,” he assured.

An Investigative Board of Inquiry has been established, and the flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered.

The President confirmed that the bodies of all eight victims have been retrieved, and government officials are

working closely with the families on identification and funeral arrangements.

As part of the national mourning, an Evening of Reflections and Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 9, at 1700 hours at the forecourt of the State House.

