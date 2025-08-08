Helicopter crash: ‘This moment requires unity, not division or political point-scoring’ — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called on the public to come together as the nation mourns the loss of eight individuals who perished in Wednesday’s helicopter crash.

He said the incident, which occurred at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region, requires unity and a shared vision, not division or political point-scoring.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, August 7, Mr. Mahama expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured Ghanaians that transparent investigations will be conducted by the Ghana Armed Forces to determine the cause of the crash.

“In this moment of national grief, let us remember that we are, above all, Ghanaians—united not just by nationality but by shared hope, shared humanity, and now, shared sorrow. Let us set aside our differences and offer our collective compassion to the bereaved families.

“This is not a time for division, speculation, or political point-scoring. It is a time for strength, for empathy, and for the enduring Ghanaian spirit that still stands tall when all else fails. Let our words be of comfort, our actions be of kindness, and our unity be the tribute we offer to those whose lives have been lost,” he said.

The President also announced that a state-sponsored inter-denominational funeral will be held for the eight victims on Friday, August 15, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

“Books of condolence will be opened simultaneously at the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, the National Democratic Congress headquarters, and the head office of NADMO from Sunday, 10th August, to Thursday, 14th August 2025.

“On Friday, 15th August, an inter-denominational state funeral will be held for the eight heroes at the Black Star Square,” he announced.