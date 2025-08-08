ModernGhana logo
  Fri, 08 Aug 2025
President Mahama, Opoku-Agyemang lay wreath in honour of helicopter crash victims
FRI, 08 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Thursday laid wreaths at the Ceremonial Garden at the front of the Presidency, Accra, in honour of two Ministers of State and six others who died in a helicopter crash at Adansi in Ashanti Region.

The eight persons who died in the helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, i2025 were Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister; and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The rests were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, First Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister; Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and former Parliamentary Candidate, Obuasi East; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Other wreaths were laid by Mr. Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency; and Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey on behalf of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC),

In addition, wreaths were laid by Major General William Agyapong, Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The Presidency in a statement outlined programmes for the three days of national mourning, from Thursday, 7 August to Saturday, 9 August 2025.

The solemn period was dedicated to honouring the departed and providing an opportunity for national reflection and remembrance.

The statement said members of the public, families, and friends were respectfully invited to participate.

It said the opportunity for the laying of flowers and lighting of candles would continue to Friday, August 8, 2025, allowing further time for citizens to express their condolences and respect.

It said the period of national mourning would conclude on Saturday, 9 August, with an “Evening of Reflections and Memorials.”

GNA

