Importers and Exporters Association celebrates 11years anniversary; launches corporate website to deepen advocacy

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has marked a major milestone, 11 years of unrelenting advocacy and representation, with a call for deeper reforms in Ghana’s maritime and trade sectors.

The anniversary celebration, held in Accra, also saw the official launch of the Association’s new corporate website, signalling a leap into the digital future as the organisation sharpens its focus on accountability and impact.

Addressing dignitaries and stakeholders at the event, Executive Secretary of the Association, Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobit, spoke with passion and conviction as he traced the journey of an organisation born out of necessity. He described the occasion as not just a moment of reflection but a defining chapter in Ghana’s evolving trade narrative.

“This is not just a celebration. It is a historic chapter in our nation’s trade story a living testament of resilience and the unrelenting fight for equity and fairness,” he declared.

Founded on January 13, 2014, the Association was formed when Ghanaian importers and exporters lacked a collective voice. According to Mr. Awingobit, the sector was once buried under excessive port charges, erratic policies, and limited institutional backing. "What began as a grassroots movement has since transformed into one of the loudest and most respected advocacy forces in Ghana’s economic space."

Over the last decade, the Association has achieved several notable successes that have directly impacted the cost and ease of doing business in the country. Among its most notable achievements is the successful campaign against the controversial Temporary Handling Charges introduced by shipping lines. That nationwide outcry compelled the government to intervene, prompting dialogue and ultimately leading to the suspension of the fees.

Another key battlefront was the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) policy. Mr. Awingobit recounted how the Association’s resistance and persistent engagement led to a policy revision that better reflected the realities of stakeholders on the ground.

Perhaps one of the biggest moments in its history came in 2024, when after years of tireless lobbying, the Ghana Shippers Authority Act (Act 1122) was passed, giving the Authority greater teeth to regulate shipping lines and protect the interests of local businesses.

The Association has also never stopped pushing for one of its founding principles transparent port charges and predictable, fair port procedures that empower, not frustrate, Ghanaian traders.

As part of its forward-looking strategy, the launch of the new corporate website now offers a central hub for communication, policy dialogue, real-time updates, and digital engagement. Mr. Awingobit described it as “a home for importers, exporters, policymakers, and the public a space for truth, transparency, and trade justice.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, in his address. He praised the work of the Association and reaffirmed the Authority’s readiness to enforce its new regulatory mandate under Act 1122.

“No port service charge can now be introduced without prior approval from the Authority,” Prof. Gyampo said. “We have officially written to all shipping lines and port service providers, requesting justification for all charges levied.”

He lauded Mr. Awingobit’s bold and consistent leadership, calling him “noisy, sometimes disruptive but always for a good cause.”

“The principled stance taken by this Association, especially under Mr. Awingobit’s leadership, is exactly what Ghana needs non-partisan, patriotic, and committed advocacy for economic justice,” Prof. Gyampo added.

He didn’t shy away from controversy, either. Professor Gyampo pointed fingers at certain foreign-owned service providers operating within Ghana’s ports, accusing them of evading regulation and using their influence to resist accountability.

“We are determined to regulate them,” he said. “We don’t care who they talk to or how powerful they think they are. We will fight to protect the Ghanaian trader and bring these operators under regulatory control.”

The GSA boss also raised a red flag over Ghana’s high cost of doing business compared to neighbouring West African nations. “Businesses are relocating because charges here are unjustifiably high,” he warned, adding that this should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders.

He concluded with strong support for the Association’s digital expansion. “This website is not just a tool it’s a symbol. It should serve as a hub for insights, engagement, and action,” he said. “It connects the Association’s mission to the modern world and keeps the spirit of advocacy alive in a digital age.”