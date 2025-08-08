Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on August 15 — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that a state-sponsored inter-denominational funeral will be held for the eight citizens who perished in Wednesday’s helicopter crash.

The ceremony, scheduled for Friday, August 15, will take place at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, August 7, the President said the funeral will be preceded by the opening of books of condolence in the offices of the deceased public officials.

“Books of condolence will be opened simultaneously at the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, the National Democratic Congress headquarters, and the head office of NADMO from Sunday, 10th August, to Thursday, 14th August 2025.

“On Friday, 15th August, an inter-denominational state funeral will be held for the eight heroes at the Black Star Square,” he announced.

The announcement follows the crash of a military helicopter carrying two ministers, other government officials, and servicemen en route to Obuasi for a national event. All eight onboard were killed.

The victims were Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of NADMO; Squadron Leader Peter Anala of the Ghana Air Force; Flying Officer Tsum Ampadu of the Ghana Air Force; and Sergeant Ernest Addo of the Ghana Air Force.

Meanwhile, the President disclosed that an Investigative Board of Inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the crash.

“The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been retrieved. All eight bodies have also been recovered, and the government is in close contact with the bereaved families regarding identification and final interment,” he added.