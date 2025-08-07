Kufuor recounts near-plane crash after visit to Gadafi in 2007

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has shared a chilling personal experience from 2007 in which he narrowly escaped a fatal plane crash while serving as Ghana’s Head of State.

His revelation comes at a time when the nation is mourning the devastating loss of eight high-profile officials, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, in a tragic military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

In an interview with Angel TV on August 7, the former president recounted how a routine diplomatic flight from Libya to Sudan almost ended in catastrophe over the Sahara Desert. He was traveling with an entourage of 12 to 16 people after holding talks with the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

“I remember that sometime in 2007, had it not been for God's intervention, I would have been involved in a plane crash over the Sahara Desert,” he recalled.

According to Mr. Kufuor, soon after takeoff, the aircraft began exhibiting troubling signs. For nearly 30 minutes, the plane failed to gain altitude, hovering dangerously over the vast expanse of the desert.

“All of a sudden, over the desert, the plane could not ascend. It had become heavy. When you looked down, all you could see was the desert. Eeeii! What was about to happen to us here?” he said.

The silence from the cockpit further deepened the sense of crisis, as anxious flight attendants scrambled to redistribute luggage in an attempt to stabilize the aircraft. The tension on board was palpable.

Kufuor said the pilot made a critical decision to veer off course and head toward the Mediterranean Sea in search of safer conditions. However, the aircraft continued to struggle for nearly an hour before the pilot executed an emergency return to Tripoli.

“As we were landing, we noticed fire tenders and security vehicles speeding across the airport tarmac. That was when the pilot confirmed that the plane couldn't fly any higher, so he had to return to Tripoli,” Kufuor narrated.

The delegation was forced to spend the night in Tripoli while arrangements were made for a replacement aircraft to complete their journey to Khartoum, Sudan.

Reflecting on the ordeal, the former president spoke about the inherent dangers that come with public service at the highest levels. He said, “I have witnessed something like this before,” acknowledging the heavy toll such risks can take, particularly in the wake of Ghana’s current tragedy.

The fatal crash occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region. Dr. Omane Boamah and Dr. Murtala Muhammed were among eight officials on a national assignment to Obuasi when their helicopter went down. The incident has plunged the nation into mourning, as tributes pour in for the late public servants whose lives were cut short in the line of duty.