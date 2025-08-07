Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Base 

Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, says the region had been directly hit by the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five state officials and three crew members on board the GAF Z9 aircraft.

He said: “The region has been hit hard directly from this devastating accident because apart from our ministers, all the three crew members who died in the crash are stationed at the Takoradi Air Force Base.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sekondi, Mr Nelson said the region had lost gallant soldiers whose hard work and legacies would inspire the rest to continue giving off their best to the service of the nation.

Mr Nelson said: “We are in a difficult and sad times. You go out to serve your nation hoping to return but sadly die in this horrendous manner.”

He extended his commiseration to the families of the three officers on their loss and prayed for God to grant them strength and comfort in these trying times.

Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Manean Twum Ampadu and Sergent Ernest Addo, were the crew members with five other passengers including Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, who lost their lives in the tragic crash enroute to Obuasi in a GAF Z9 helicopter.

GNA