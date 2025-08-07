ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Base 

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Headlines Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Base
THU, 07 AUG 2025

Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, says the region had been directly hit by the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five state officials and three crew members on board the GAF Z9 aircraft.

He said: “The region has been hit hard directly from this devastating accident because apart from our ministers, all the three crew members who died in the crash are stationed at the Takoradi Air Force Base.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sekondi, Mr Nelson said the region had lost gallant soldiers whose hard work and legacies would inspire the rest to continue giving off their best to the service of the nation.

Mr Nelson said: “We are in a difficult and sad times. You go out to serve your nation hoping to return but sadly die in this horrendous manner.”

He extended his commiseration to the families of the three officers on their loss and prayed for God to grant them strength and comfort in these trying times.

Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Manean Twum Ampadu and Sergent Ernest Addo, were the crew members with five other passengers including Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, who lost their lives in the tragic crash enroute to Obuasi in a GAF Z9 helicopter.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Helicopter crash: ‘This moment requires unity, not division or political point-s...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Investigative Board of Inquiry established to determine cause of helicopter cras...

1 hour ago

Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on August 15 — Mahama Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on Au...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Base Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Ba...

2 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor Kufuor recounts near-plane crash after visit to Gadafi in 2007

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bodies was poorly done Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bo...

4 hours ago

Grievous blow to the country — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopter crash "Grievous blow to the country" — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopt...

4 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene Helicopter crash: Black Box for Z9 Helicopter found — Ashanti Regional Minister

4 hours ago

We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it – Rev Wengam shares how President Mahama escaped helicopter crash "We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it" – Rev Wengam shares how President...

5 hours ago

Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line