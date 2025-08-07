ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: Black Box for Z9 Helicopter found — Ashanti Regional Minister

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has confirmed the recovery of a crucial piece of evidence from the military helicopter that crashed in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, claiming the lives of eight government officials and military personnel.

In a post shared on social media, Dr. Amoakohene revealed that investigators at the crash site have located the aircraft’s Black Box—a vital device that records flight data and cockpit communication. Its contents are expected to shed light on the cause of the deadly incident.

“Black Box has been found,” he stated simply, signaling a key breakthrough in the multi-agency investigation currently underway.

The Black Box will be analysed by aviation and military experts to determine what transpired in the moments leading up to the crash of the Ghana Armed Forces’ Z-9 helicopter. The aircraft went down during a routine security operation flight, resulting in a national tragedy.

As part of the post-crash protocol, Dr. Amoakohene said the families of two of the victims—Dr. Sarpong and Hon. Aboagye—have been formally notified of their passing.

He described them as comrades who had served their nation with dedication and whose loss has left a deep wound within the region and the country at large.

To honour the fallen, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) has opened a book of condolences. Members of the public, dignitaries, and sympathisers are invited to pay their respects and share messages of support for the grieving families.

The crash, which stunned the nation, has drawn widespread sorrow and tributes from across the political and military spectrum. A state-led interagency investigation involving the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence, the Civil Aviation Authority, and national security agencies is actively ongoing to establish the exact cause of the disaster.

Comments

Ben Mensah | 8/7/2025 9:52:28 PM

We thank God for the discovery of the aircrafts Black Box, that records flight data and cockpit communications. The Various agencies: Ghana Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence, the Civil Aviation Authority and national security are all involved ongoing investigation. As a third world country, am very sceptical and doubts about the pragmatic and authentic investigation. Its a serious matter that has brought deep sorrow to Ghanaians. Let us be honest. Please, for the sake of transparency, invit...

