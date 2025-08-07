ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Helicopter crash: How Ato Forson’s last-minute meeting request saved Muntaka’s life

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Headlines Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak
THU, 07 AUG 2025
Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

A last-minute change of plans may have spared Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak from becoming one of the victims in the devastating helicopter crash that claimed eight lives on Wednesday, August 6.

Deputy Director-General of the National Service Authority, Fuseini Donkor, revealed on TV3’s NewDay that Muntaka was originally slated to board the ill-fated Z-9 Ghana Armed Forces helicopter as the fifth passenger. But a sudden request from Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson changed everything.

According to Donkor, Dr. Forson insisted that Muntaka attend an urgent meeting with the Ghana Immigration Service, forcing the Interior Minister to cancel his seat on the flight.

“But for Ato’s insistence, Muntaka would’ve been on that flight,” Donkor stated, calling the intervention a twist of fate.

That vacant spot was subsequently filled by Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who tragically perished in the crash along with seven others, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed.

The Z-9 helicopter went down in a forested part of the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region. The crash has plunged the nation into mourning, with many still reeling from the loss of high-ranking officials and military personnel.

In response to the tragedy, President Mahama’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, announced that flags across the country would fly at half-mast to honour those who died.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bodies was poorly done Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bo...

1 hour ago

Grievous blow to the country — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopter crash "Grievous blow to the country" — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopt...

1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene Helicopter crash: Black Box for Z9 Helicopter found — Ashanti Regional Minister

1 hour ago

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak Helicopter crash: How Ato Forson’s last-minute meeting request saved Muntaka’s l...

1 hour ago

We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it – Rev Wengam shares how President Mahama escaped helicopter crash "We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it" – Rev Wengam shares how President...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bolga East, Isaac Adongo, signing the book of condolence at the residence of the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in Tamale Residents mourn Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Murtala Mohammed in Tamale

2 hours ago

Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

3 hours ago

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Helicopter crash: ‘I’ve cried; I can’t hide it’ — Afriyie Ankrah mourns Omane Bo...

3 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Dr Omane Boamah was one of the reasons I’m serving in Mahama’s gov’t — Prof Gyam...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line