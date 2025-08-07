Helicopter crash: How Ato Forson’s last-minute meeting request saved Muntaka’s life

A last-minute change of plans may have spared Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak from becoming one of the victims in the devastating helicopter crash that claimed eight lives on Wednesday, August 6.

Deputy Director-General of the National Service Authority, Fuseini Donkor, revealed on TV3’s NewDay that Muntaka was originally slated to board the ill-fated Z-9 Ghana Armed Forces helicopter as the fifth passenger. But a sudden request from Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson changed everything.

According to Donkor, Dr. Forson insisted that Muntaka attend an urgent meeting with the Ghana Immigration Service, forcing the Interior Minister to cancel his seat on the flight.

“But for Ato’s insistence, Muntaka would’ve been on that flight,” Donkor stated, calling the intervention a twist of fate.

That vacant spot was subsequently filled by Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who tragically perished in the crash along with seven others, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed.

The Z-9 helicopter went down in a forested part of the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region. The crash has plunged the nation into mourning, with many still reeling from the loss of high-ranking officials and military personnel.

In response to the tragedy, President Mahama’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, announced that flags across the country would fly at half-mast to honour those who died.