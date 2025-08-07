"Grievous blow to the country" — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopter crash 

Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has extended heartfelt condolences to President John Mahama, bereaved families and the nation following the August 6 helicopter crash.

A statement issued by his office described the incident as a “heart-breaking tragedy” that had left the nation in mourning.

The victims, including two Ministers, were en route to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region to perform official duties.

“The victims were not only public servants, but also patriots whose lives were dedicated to the service of our country.

“Their untimely passing is not only a personal loss to their loved ones but also a grievous blow to the country they so faithfully served,” the statement said.

The statement said the Judiciary and the Judicial Service of Ghana stood in solidarity with the President, the government, and all bereaved families as the nation grappled with the profound tragedy.

“It is our prayer, that the Almighty God grants the souls of the departed eternal rest and also grants strength, comfort and healing to all who are affected by this calamity.”

The statement urged national unity in the face of tragedy.

“We pray for all to forge ahead in national unity in the service of our dear country Ghana, as we mourn the tragic death of our fellow eight citizens.

“May their legacies of courage, selflessness and devotion to duty continue to inspire us all,” it said.

The crash claimed the lives of Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; and Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister.

The others were Mr Samuel Aboagye, former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

President Mahama has declared three days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast indefinitely.

The officials were attending the Responsible Co-operative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), an anti-illegal mining initiative in Obuasi.

