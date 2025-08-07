Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

The remains of the eight individuals who perished in Wednesday’s military helicopter crash have been flown to South Africa for advanced forensic analysis.

A private jet carrying the remains departed the Kotoka International Airport in Accra around 5:00 pm on Thursday, August 7.

Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak, who was present at the airport, explained that the move was necessary to ensure a thorough and conclusive investigation into the tragic incident and to aid in their identification.

“We’re trying to fast-track the process to establish what really happened, how things went wrong, and how we can avoid such a tragedy in the future,” he stated

According to him, the decision to fly the remains abroad for forensic analysis was informed by the need for high-level testing and procedures that cannot be done locally.

“It’s not just about burying. It’s beyond that. It’s about getting to the bottom of this crash for the sake of the families, the country, and our national security,” the Minister noted.

He commended the families of the victims for their patience and cooperation, acknowledging the emotional toll the situation has taken on them.

He said government is working round the clock with the Health Ministry and other relevant institutions to ensure all processes are concluded promptly.

The fatal crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of two government ministers and six others.

Meanwhile, President John Mahama is expected to address the nation later tonight, where he is likely to provide further details on the crash and government’s next line of action.