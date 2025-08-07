Galamsey must end before one-year anniversary of helicopter crash — Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, says the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight Ghanaians must mark the beginning of a complete end to illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He believes allowing the practice to continue would dishonour the memory of the victims, who were on their way to launch a government initiative aimed at combating the menace.

Speaking to the media at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 7, Mr Mubarak said the most meaningful way to mark their one-year anniversary would be to end galamsey for good.

“They were heading to a programme related to the fight against galamsey. If the murder of Major Mahama didn’t get us to stop galamsey in this country, the tragic loss of these eight gallant, patriotic men should bring finality to the destruction of our water bodies and forest reserves,” he said.

He added, “We must stop treating galamsey with kid gloves. The most fitting tribute to their memory would be that, come next year when we are marking the anniversary of their passing, we wouldn’t have issues of galamsey in our country. That’s what I want to hear—anything short of that wouldn’t be a proper tribute to these men.”

The crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims were travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government intervention to promote safe, legal small-scale mining.

Those who died include the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The others were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.