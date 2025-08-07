What Are The Next Steps For Mahama After The NDC Politicians' Helicopter Crash?

Concerned and patriotic Ghanaians have expressed their deep sadness after a military helicopter crashed in the Ashanti Region's Adansi Akrofuom District on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, killing several high-ranking National Democratic Congress (NDC) politicians and Ghana Air officers. It was verified that one of the biggest aviation mishaps in Ghanaian aviation history resulted from technical issues with the helicopter transporting the authorities to official duties.

The crash claimed the lives of prominent NDC officials, including the party's director of elections and information technology, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, minister for defense; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, minister for environment, science, technology, and innovation and member of parliament for Tamale Central; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, acting deputy national security coordinator; Samuel Aboagye, NDC national vice chairman; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flight Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensa of the Ghana Air Force.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the general secretary of the NDC, issued a statement in which the party called the death a devastating national tragedy. Even though there have been fatalities in Ghana, the situation must be looked into right away so that the authorities can learn more about the aircraft in question and determine whether it was the result of manipulation or human mistake.

President Mahama has to deploy a team to look into the deadly helicopter crash that killed the NDC politicians immediately. To comprehend and reconsider aviation accidents and attempt to prevent or avoid similar situations in the future, it is crucial to investigate air crashes. Ghanaians who have been impacted by this tragedy have a lot of questions. What is the helicopter's age? When was the latest maintenance certificate issued for it? When was the last time it was used?

The investigating team has to find out who was in charge of the aircraft's maintenance before the incident. The government must determine whether the aircraft was technically tampered with prior to takeoff. The investigation team should include experts from the operating organization, representatives from the aircraft manufacturer, representatives from the flight crews, and others if the aircraft's black box has been recovered. This is not a case that can pass without investigation.

Ghana's politics have proven deadly in addition to being corrupted by greed. Under the previous government, the NPP, there was widespread corruption, money laundering, and looting of governmental property and treasuries, which caused the country's once-thriving economy, businesses, and investments to collapse. Amidst a national debt of GHC 763 billion, the NPP not only embezzled state funds but also forced numerous organizations into bankruptcy. As a result, the opposition NPP has little to offer and is aware that they will not be regaining power anytime soon.

As an opposition political party, the NPP should have apologized to Ghanaians and displayed remorse, but rather they focused on the current administration and worked tirelessly to bring them down. Why wouldn't Ghanaians distrust the NPP if their politicians publicly stated that "I pray for Mahama to fail," while another one asked, "Why are only NPP politicians dying but not the NDC?" Despite the fact that there is no evidence that the NPP is involved, the government must investigate.

How many members of the NPP have acknowledged that the party is extremely dangerous? Since Mahama took office, his competence and efforts against corruption have not only brought the country back to its previous splendor but also shown the evil, corrupt, and destructive nature of the NPP. As a result, many are either plotting his overthrow or trying to get rid of him. Thank God he went to another program; otherwise, Mahama would have been killed if he had joined the helicopter.

In general, the main agency in charge of looking into accidents within its purview is Ghana's National Transportation Safety Board. However, in situations where the Attorney General feels that the accident is connected to a purposeful crime, Dr. Dominic Ayine has the right to delegate the investigation to other organizations.