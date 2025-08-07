ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: ‘I’ve cried; I can’t hide it’ — Afriyie Ankrah mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, others

Social News A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
THU, 07 AUG 2025
A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has joined the nation in mourning the eight Ghanaians who perished in Wednesday’s tragic helicopter crash.

He revealed the personal pain he feels over the loss of his close friends and comrades in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the deaths of Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and Dr Samuel Sarpong have hit him so hard that he could not hold back his tears.

“Men don’t cry is the most foolish thing anybody can say. I can’t hide it. I wept. I cried,” he said this while speaking to the media at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 7, during the wreath-laying ceremony to commence the three-day national mourning.

Afriyie Ankrah further recounted his close working relationship with Dr Omane Boamah, particularly during the 2008 and 2012 general elections.

“Omane Boamah was like my closest ally during operations in 2008 when I was Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations. In 2012, I was Campaign Coordinator and he was my deputy. We did everything together,” he said.

He also recalled how just recently, Dr Boamah showed him a book he had written in honour of the late President John Atta Mills and had planned to launch it later this month.

“He told me I featured in the book and I asked him, ‘What have you written about me?’ Now I don’t even know what’s going to happen to that book,” he said.

The former minister further shared touching memories of Dr Murtala Mohammed, describing him as a “brother” he had known from their student leadership days, as well as the late Dr Sarpong, who supported him during his time at the Ministry of Local Government.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

