Dr Omane Boamah was one of the reasons I’m serving in Mahama’s gov’t — Prof Gyampo

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has revealed that the late Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, played a key role in convincing him to accept a position in President John Mahama’s government.

According to Prof Gyampo, Dr Boamah persistently encouraged him to participate in programmes organised by the NDC and often urged him to ensure he was visible to President Mahama during events.

Prof Gyampo made the remarks at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 7, during the wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.

“He was one of the reasons why I accepted the offer to serve in this government,” he disclosed.

“Anytime there was a programme, he would call me and say, ‘Make sure you attend. And when you go, make sure the old man sees you.’ I would often say I didn’t like that, because many people would want to greet the then candidate Mahama after the programme. But he would insist, ‘Make sure he sees you.’ He kept encouraging me with these things,” he added.

He further described Dr Omane Boamah as “a great strategist, very smart, very intelligent, very resilient, strong-willed and, above all, a human being.”

Beyond politics, Prof Gyampo shared a personal connection with the late minister, revealing how Dr Boamah once saved the life of his son while working as a medical doctor at the 37 Military Hospital.

“I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Dr Omane Boamah. He was the personal doctor to one of my children that I thought was going to die. The boy is 18 years old now, but six months after his birth, he was always sick,” he recalled.

“One day, I was invigilating an exam at the university when I was called that he had been rushed to the hospital. I had to stop and rush to the 37 Military Hospital. I met Dr Omane Boamah, who was then a medical doctor, and he assured me that so long as God lives and he remains a professional doctor, the boy would live.”

Dr Edward Omane Boamah was among eight Ghanaians who died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

They were en route to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.