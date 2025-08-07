Ghana Must Wake Up: Kofi Akpaloo’s Words Reveal a Dangerous Disregard for Leadership

Dzidegbe Tsigbe

🇬🇭In moments of national tragedy, true leaders rise—not with bravado, but with empathy, humility, and a sense of shared grief. When eight dedicated public servants lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash, Ghanaians mourned not just the individuals, but the ideals they represented: service, sacrifice, and nationhood.

Yet, amid this collective sorrow, Kofi Akpaloo, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), chose to respond with chilling indifference. His words—“Even children die, so if these old men have died, what is the issue?”—were not just insensitive. They were a stark revelation of a political figure who appears to lack the very qualities that define leadership.

🧠 The Deeper Implications of Akpaloo’s Statement

This was not a slip of the tongue. It was a deliberate dismissal of lives lost in service to Ghana. These were not anonymous elders—they were ministers, security coordinators, military officers, and party leaders. They died while working to protect and advance the interests of the nation. To reduce their deaths to a casual inevitability is to strip away the dignity of their service and the gravity of their sacrifice.

Akpaloo’s comment betrays a troubling absence of empathy. Leadership is not merely about policy and ambition—it is about understanding the emotional pulse of a nation. A leader must be able to grieve with the people, to honor the fallen, and to speak with reverence when the nation is hurting. His failure to do so speaks volumes.

Moreover, his words reflect a disregard for hard work and diligence. These men were not idle; they were actively shaping Ghana’s future. To dismiss their deaths as inconsequential is to dismiss the value of public service itself. It sends a dangerous message to every Ghanaian who dares to serve: that their efforts may be met not with gratitude, but with contempt.

🗣️ A Call to the Ghanaian Electorate

This is not just about one comment—it’s about character. Ghanaians must ask themselves: Is this the kind of person we want leading our country? A president must be a symbol of unity, compassion, and respect. Akpaloo’s words reveal none of these traits.

We must be vigilant. We must scrutinize not just manifestos, but mindsets. We must demand accountability from those who seek our votes. And above all, we must support leaders who uplift the nation, who honor its heroes, and who understand that leadership is a sacred trust—not a platform for arrogance.

🔍 The Road Ahead for Akpaloo

The political consequences of this moment will be profound. Public trust is fragile, and once broken, it is difficult to restore. Akpaloo’s image has been tarnished—not by external forces, but by his own words. Voters who once considered him may now reconsider. Allies may distance themselves. And the LPG, already a minor player in Ghana’s political landscape, may struggle to recover from the fallout.

This is not censorship. It is accountability. And it is necessary.

🕊️ Final Reflection

Ghana is a nation built on resilience, respect, and reverence for those who serve. In times of loss, we do not turn cold—we come together. Akpaloo’s remarks stand in stark contrast to the values we hold dear. Let this be a moment of clarity. Let it be a reminder that not everyone who seeks power is fit to wield it.

Leadership is not about who speaks the loudest. It’s about who listens, who feels, and who leads with heart.

🗣️ A Call for Dignity, Mr. Akpaloo

Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, as a presidential hopeful, your words carry weight and influence. We urge you to speak with the maturity, dignity, and cultural sensitivity that Ghanaian leadership demands. In Voltarian and broader Ghanaian tradition, the dead are honored—not dismissed—regardless of age or status. Your recent remarks on the tragic helicopter crash deeply contradict the values of respect and reverence that define our heritage. True leadership is measured not by provocation, but by compassion. Let your voice reflect the soul of the nation you seek to lead.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]

Odziregbe ye wotsigbeha nyatefe