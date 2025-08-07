An Enemy Hath Done This: Spiritual Warfare for Ghana's Divine Destiny

I. The Enemy Identified: A Nation Under Spiritual Attack

"He said unto them, An enemy hath done this." (Matthew 13:28)

When the great work of the Master—His sowing of good seed—was marred by subterfuge, treachery, and the fall of the wicked one, He was not ignorant of the source. His response was clear and discerning: "An enemy hath done this." (Matthew 13:28)

When I was informed yesterday of the tragic news that a Ghana Armed Forces Harbin Z-9EH helicopter had crashed, claiming the lives of eight noble, esteemed, and illustrious sons of Ghana—men who perished in high service to the nation while attending a conference addressing the scourge of destructive mining practices—my immediate response, as a citizen, a servant of God, and a lecturer in international relations, was:

"An enemy hath done this."

Whether they be enemies foreign or domestic, spiritual or physical, serpents or scorpions—this was more than an accident. It was an attack on the soul of the nation. It was an assault on our banner, our unity, our destiny. Those familiar with global power structures, patterns of influence, and strategic disruption understand that such "accidents" often bear the fingerprints of deeper, darker orchestration.

The truth is, we live in a spiritual world, where human affairs are influenced by invisible forces—principalities and powers operating in a structured government of darkness (Ephesians 6:12). Be it through the so-called EHM (Economic Hitman) system or other covert operations, or even through what men simplistically call flukes, nothing happens by chance.

This is precisely why the enforcers of the living God—His spiritual soldiers—are commanded to "pray for all that are in authority" (1 Timothy 2:1–2). We are instructed to be vigilant, not partisan. The Kingdom we represent transcends party lines, for "a house divided against itself shall not stand" (Mark 3:24–25).

Let us rise, therefore, not merely to mourn, but to discern. Let us not merely analyze, but intercede. Let Ghana's watchmen take their place upon the walls again.

"I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night..." —Isaiah 62:6

II. The Divine Mandate: Prayer as Warfare

"I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty." (1 Timothy 2:1-2, KJV)

This divine mandate flows directly from the warfare commission given to Timothy:

"This charge I commit unto thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them mightest war a good warfare." (1 Timothy 1:18, KJV)

A prophetic word is only the beginning of the war until it is established and executed, and we put garrisons to ensure sustainability. Every believer is called to wrestling with principalities and powers:

"For we are not wrestling with flesh and blood [contending only with physical opponents], but against the despotisms, against the powers, against [the master spirits who are] the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spirit forces of wickedness in the heavenly (supernatural) sphere." (Ephesians 6:12, AMPC)

When a nation is in recovery mode, we do not expect that in the war with the structure of darkness—whose sole purpose is to instigate anarchy, poverty, and backwardness—they will stand by and jubilate. I want you to think: How much worse this would have been if there had been no prayer.

These are the tools of spiritual warfare as Christians. The majority of the armor of God has been given to us as seemingly defensive tools, then you get to the offensive section:

"…the sword that the Spirit wields, which is the Word of God. Pray at ALL times (on every occasion, in EVERY season) in the Spirit, with all [manner of] prayer and entreaty. To that end keep alert and watch with strong purpose and perseverance, interceding in behalf of all the saints (God's consecrated people)." (Ephesians 6:17-18, AMPC)

Note that there is more than one manner of prayer, and we don't pray at times but always and at all times because there is a warfare to be waged with the prophetic words and the promises of the Holy Spirit, including the sure word of prophecy, which is the holy Scriptures.

III. The Weapons of Our Warfare: Present-Hour Realities

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds.”

—2 Corinthians 10:4 (KJV)

What kind of promises are we standing on in this hour?

In the New Testament, there are two key categories of divine promises—each with a distinct theological role in the life of the believer.

Epangelia (ἐπαγγελία) refers to future-oriented promises—realities that require endurance, patience, and the obedience of faith. These are like promissory notes: guaranteed by God but awaiting fulfillment in due time.

Epegelma (ἐπήγγελμα), by contrast, refers to present-hour realities—completed works of Christ, already available to the believer. These function like signed checks, fully authorized and funded by the cross and resurrection, requiring only faith to draw upon them.

This distinction is crucial in understanding our posture in spiritual warfare.

The victory over demonic powers, manipulative enchantments, and the spiritual "dogs" that seek to devour righteous leadership—such as Ghana's current President, John Mahama—is not an epangelia that we must wait for in the distant future. It is an epegelma—a now reality, already secured and accessible.

When prophetic intercession rises, and immediate atmospheric shifts follow—such as sudden rains that disrupt enemy rituals—we are not hoping for a promise to be fulfilled. We are drawing from Christ’s finished work, pulling from an already-funded account of victory, as those who understand what has been legally established in the Spirit:

“He disarmed the rulers and authorities and put them to open shame, by triumphing over them in him.”

—Colossians 2:15 (ESV)

“When He ascended on high, He led captivity captive, and gave gifts to men.”

—Ephesians 4:8

This is not wishful thinking. This is spiritual fact.

This is not blind optimism. This is Kingdom enforcement.

Through the Word, the Spirit, and prophetic prayer, we wield the weapons of our warfare—mighty in God, not someday, but today.

IV. A Call to National Unity: Strike the Shepherd, Scatter the Sheep

“I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep of the flock will be scattered.”

—Matthew 26:31 (cf. Zechariah 13:7)

This is not the time to be partisan.

The principle is spiritual and simple: when the enemy targets leadership, it is rarely about the leader alone. It is a tactic of destabilization.

Strike the shepherd, and the flock is scattered.

Wound the head, and the body loses direction.

Any attack—whether spiritual or physical—against the sitting President of this nation is not just an attack on him as an individual or representative of a political party. It is an attack on the national order, the unity of the people, and the destiny of Ghana itself.

It is not about party color. It is about national covering.

It is not about political affiliation. It is about spiritual preservation.

This is a moment that demands unity—not uniformity of opinion, but oneness of purpose. Ghana’s identity is under siege. Its prophetic future is being contested. The soul of the nation is in the crosshairs of darkness.

The President is currently positioned as a shepherd—holding the rod and staff amidst storms. But this is not his battle alone. This battle belongs to every citizen, every intercessor, every pastor, every policymaker, and every child of the soil.

Let us rise with one voice, one vision, and one verdict:

The sheep will not scatter. The shepherd will not fall. The nation will not crumble.

V. The Prophetic Evidence: Divine Intervention and Restoration

When Jesus hung on the cross, King David—functioning as both king and prophet—saw it a thousand years in advance. He recorded the Messiah's cry in Psalm 22, where Jesus declares,

“Dogs have surrounded me...” (Psalm 22:16).

These "dogs"—whether spiritual or physical, foreign or domestic—still surround the righteous. But let this be a divine announcement to every adversary:

You don’t stand a chance.

Ghana’s deliverance does not come by human strength or political maneuvering. It is wrought by the power of the living God. According to the epegelma—the present-tense, already-accomplished promises of God—your position is under our feet. You are defeated foes. Your destiny is sealed. And Ghana’s destiny shall be fulfilled.

Yes, you may have sought to tear the flag—the symbol of our national soul—and trample upon the red: the blood and sacrifice of our forebears.

But that flag is repaired now, in the name of Jesus Christ.

He who is the Rose of Sharon and the Lily of the Valleys is healing our land.

As prophetic intercession rises, heaven responds with divine intervention.

Rain falls—disrupting and dissolving rituals and foreign enchantments.

What the enemy plants, God’s rain destroys. What darkness conceives, divine power overrules. The soul of Ghana is not for sale.

Present-Hour Realities (Epegelma) Available to Ghana

1. The Devil Paralyzed

“Since, therefore, [these His] children share in flesh and blood [in the physical nature of human beings], He [Himself] in a similar manner partook of the same [nature], that by [going through] death He might bring to nought and make of no effect him who had the power of death—that is, the devil—And also that He might deliver and completely set free all those who through the [haunting] fear of death were held in bondage throughout the whole course of their lives.”

—Hebrews 2:14–15 (AMPC)

Greek Word Study: καταργήσῃ (katargēsē) — "To bring to nought"

Definition: To abolish, render inoperative, paralyze, make ineffective.

Jesus did not merely oppose Satan—He paralyzed him. He stripped the devil of his operational power. Through His death, Jesus rendered the one who held the power of death null and void.

The "dogs" of darkness—whether spiritual or human agents—have been defanged by Jesus Christ. They are toothless, disarmed by Calvary’s triumph.

2. Authority Delegated to the Church

“Behold! I have given you authority and power to trample upon serpents and scorpions, and [physical and mental strength and ability] over ALL the power that the enemy [possesses]; and nothing shall in any way harm you.”

—Luke 10:19 (AMPC)

Greek Word: ἐξουσία (exousia) — Jurisdiction, delegated authority, legal right to act.

Jesus didn’t just win—He delegated His victory. He gave the Church jurisdiction and dominion over all the dunamis (δύναμις)—the dynamic ability of the enemy.

This is not partial power—it is total dominion. Nothing the enemy possesses is outside our delegated reach in Christ.

3. Seated Far Above

“And He raised us up together with Him and made us sit down together [giving us joint seating with Him] in the heavenly sphere [by virtue of our being] in Christ Jesus.”

—Ephesians 2:6 (AMPC)

“Which He exerted in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His own right hand in the heavenly places, far above all rule and authority and power and dominion and every name that is named…”

—Ephesians 1:20–21 (AMPC)

You are not trying to win a battle—you are standing in a victory already secured.

In Christ, we are enthroned—seated far above Satan and his entire hierarchy of powers and principalities.

This is the believer’s present reality. This is Ghana’s inheritance through the interceding Church.

VI. The Victory Declaration: Ghana's Divine Destiny Secured

The flag is torn but not destroyed! The dogs attack but cannot devour Ghana's destiny! President Mahama fights the good fight for his nation's soul, and divine help comes through restoration ministry.

The blood that speaks better things than Abel covers Ghana's torn heritage. Not judgment but mercy, not wrath but protection, not destruction but restoration. The superior blood of Jesus seals what has been mended.

Ecclesiastes 11:3 says “when the clouds are full of rain, they empty themselves upon the earth,” so also, in heaven, when the heavenly censers are full of incense—which represents the prayers (intercessions) of the saints—a release happens on the earth.

Rain falls on enemy rituals! Foreign and domestic spiritual forces and practices drenched and dissolved! As prayer rises, heaven responds with cleansing intervention. What aliens plant, divine rain destroys.

Ghana's flag flies again, mended and covered, protected and restored. The fertile plain of restoration brings beauty from ashes, strength from brokenness, and unity from division. The nation is covered, the president protected, the enemy defeated!

To every "dog" that has compassed this nation, every serpent and scorpion that seeks to inject poison into Ghana's bloodstream, every principality and power that would dare contest Ghana's divine assignment:

You are defeated foes. Satan isn't just defeated—he is paralyzed, stripped, and legally disarmed. Jesus gave us exousia—jurisdiction over all his dunamis. And more than that, He raised us with Him, seating us far above all demonic structures.

We don't beg; we reign in the Name of Jesus Christ.

Ghana has a divine destiny worth fighting for, and God WILL restore what has been damaged through spiritual warfare. The victory is not coming—the victory IS.

In the Name of Jesus the Lord, it is finished!

— Tchr. Solomon Appiah, PhD

Appendix: Understanding the Battle

Economic Hit Men (EHM) System:

Three-Tier System:

Economic Hit Men - First level: Use debt, loans, economic pressure Jackals - Second level: Assassins, coups, "accidents" Military - Final level: Open warfare if first two fail

How It Works:

Economic Hit Men (EHMs):

Convince leaders to take massive loans

to take Projects benefit wealthy contractors , not local people

, not Countries trapped in debt to wealthy nations/corporations

in to "Legitimate" economic manipulation

Jackals (Assassins): • Called in when EHMs fail • Remove leaders who resist economic control • Make it look like "accidents," "heart attacks," coups • CIA-backed regime changes

Examples Perkins Mentioned:

Omar Torrijos (Panama) - Plane crash

(Panama) - Jaime Roldós (Ecuador) - Helicopter crash

(Ecuador) - Saddam Hussein (Iraq) - Military intervention when first two failed

Understanding Divine Promises:

Epangelia (ἐπαγγελία) vs Epegelma (ἐπήγγελμα):

1. Epangelia (ἐπαγγελία) - Future Promises:

Still coming - future fulfillment

- Like promissory notes - payment later

- Requires waiting and faith for manifestation

2. Epegelma (ἐπήγγελμα) - Present Hour Realities: • Already signed checks - ready for immediate withdrawal • "It is finished" realities from the cross • Present tense access to completed work • Available NOW - not waiting for future

The Check Analogy:

Epegelma = Signed Check:

Already authorized by Jesus's sacrifice

by Account funded by His finished work

by Just need to "cash it" through faith • Available now - immediate access

Examples:

Epegelma (Present Hour Realities/Signed Checks):

"By his stripes you WERE healed" (1 Peter 2:24)

(1 Peter 2:24) "He HAS delivered us" (Colossians 1:13)

(Colossians 1:13) Victory over "dogs" - Christ already defeated them

Epangelia (Future Promises):

“He SHALL come” (Second Coming)

(Second Coming) "We SHALL be like him" (1 John 3:2)

Tchr. Solomon Appiah, PhD | SUNESIS LEARNING INITIATIVE