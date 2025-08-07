ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Igbo Community in Ghana mourns 8 Ghanaians died in helicopter crash

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Tributes & Condolences Igbo Community in Ghana mourns 8 Ghanaians died in helicopter crash
THU, 07 AUG 2025

The Igbo community in Ghana has expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Ghana following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Minister of Environment, and other senior government officials.

In a heartfelt message shared on his Facebook page yesterday, the leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Eze Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, known as Eze Igbo Ghana, extended the community’s sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and the Government of Ghana.

"This morning, the land we share in brotherhood was wrapped in sorrow,” Eze Ihenetu wrote. “On behalf of the Igbo community in Ghana, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Ghana over the sudden passing of these distinguished leaders.”

Eze Ihenetu commended the dedication and service of the departed officials, emphasizing that their contributions to the nation will not be forgotten.

"We mourn with Ghana. We pray for the families left behind. And we ask God to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed,” he added. “May their memory be a blessing. May their legacy inspire peace. May Ghana find comfort in unity.”

The Igbo community joins the rest of the nation in mourning a profound loss and stands in solidarity during this difficult time.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bodies was poorly done Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bo...

2 hours ago

Grievous blow to the country — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopter crash "Grievous blow to the country" — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopt...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene Helicopter crash: Black Box for Z9 Helicopter found — Ashanti Regional Minister

2 hours ago

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak Helicopter crash: How Ato Forson’s last-minute meeting request saved Muntaka’s l...

2 hours ago

We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it – Rev Wengam shares how President Mahama escaped helicopter crash "We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it" – Rev Wengam shares how President...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bolga East, Isaac Adongo, signing the book of condolence at the residence of the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in Tamale Residents mourn Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Murtala Mohammed in Tamale

3 hours ago

Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

4 hours ago

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Helicopter crash: ‘I’ve cried; I can’t hide it’ — Afriyie Ankrah mourns Omane Bo...

4 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Dr Omane Boamah was one of the reasons I’m serving in Mahama’s gov’t — Prof Gyam...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line