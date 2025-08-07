Liberia Mourns 8 Ghanaians lost in helicopter crash, expresses regional solidarity

The Government of the Republic of Liberia has extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Ghana following the tragic helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, 6 August, claiming the lives of several senior government officials and military personnel.

In an official statement issued by its Embassy in Accra, Liberia described the incident as a profound loss not only for Ghana but for the entire West African region.

The victims include the Honourable Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; the Honourable Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator. Five other dedicated public servants also perished in the crash.

“Their service to the nation embodied integrity, commitment, and a shared vision for Ghana’s development,” the statement read. “Their untimely passing is not only a national loss for Ghana but a loss for the West African region.”

The Embassy of Liberia in Ghana expressed its deep sorrow and solidarity, noting that the thoughts and prayers of the Liberian people are with the families of the deceased and all those affected by the national tragedy.

Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has personally conveyed his sympathies to Ghana’s President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and to the bereaved families. President Boakai reaffirmed Liberia’s unwavering support and solidarity with Ghana during this period of national mourning.

As Ghana continues to reel from the shock of the incident, messages of support and sympathy have poured in from across the continent, underscoring the significance of the loss and the bonds of unity among West African nations.

The Embassy concluded its message with a solemn tribute: “May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”