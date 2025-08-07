Waste to Worth: Empowering communities for green jobs, justice and sustainable future

Ms. Mercedes Rowe Asamani

Ms. Mercedes Rowe Asamani, founder and Executive Director of GreenLead, has called for a justice-centered approach to the global shift towards a circular economy.

She made this appeal while representing GreenLead at the Yemaya "Waste to Resources" Webinar, a platform created under the Yemaya Women in Science programme.

The Yemaya initiative, funded by Erasmus+, is a partnership between the Technical University of Mining and Technology in Freiberg, Germany, the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa. The webinar featured discussions led by experienced professors and doctoral researchers from UMaT, focusing on how e-waste and agricultural waste can be transformed into valuable resources to minimize environmental damage and improve resource efficiency.

Ms. Asamani, who is a Social Scientist and a Doctoral Researcher in Environmental and Energy Justice, addressed the topic from the perspective of social and economic fairness. She emphasized that any meaningful transition to a circular economy must be inclusive and socially just. According to her, real socio-economic development happens when societies acknowledge that access to knowledge, skills, innovation, dignified employment, and economic opportunities should not be reserved for a select few. She noted that this belief forms the foundation of GreenLead's work in advocacy, research, community engagement, and capacity building.

She also presented alarming data on global waste management costs, noting that the total cost reached USD 989.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to climb to USD 1.6 trillion by 2032. She pointed out that the United States alone spends around USD 200 billion annually on waste management, while Europe spends approximately USD 394.4 billion. Given these high costs, she said it is not surprising that some developed countries resort to exporting waste to developing nations, a practice often referred to as toxic colonialism.

Ms. Asamani referenced a controversial 1991 memo by former World Bank Chief Economist Professor Lawrence Summers, which suggested that dumping toxic waste in less populated African countries made economic sense. She used this to highlight the deeply rooted inequalities that continue to define global waste management practices.

Africa, she noted, generated 2.9 million metric tonnes of electronic waste in 2019, much of which originated from outside the continent. Sites such as Agbogbloshie in Accra, Ghana, and Alaba in Nigeria are among the main destinations for this imported waste. Projections suggest that by 2050, Africa’s annual waste generation could rise from 174 million tonnes in 2016 to approximately 516 million tonnes. Nineteen of the world’s fifty largest dumpsites are already located on the continent, placing enormous strain on local governments and communities that lack the technical, regulatory, and financial tools to manage the growing crisis.

In response to these challenges, Ms. Asamani posed a critical question: how can Africa move toward a circular economy while grappling with such deep-seated injustices? She stated that although the circular economy could potentially unlock USD 4.5 trillion in economic growth and create up to 6 million jobs—most of them in developing countries—such potential will only be realized if justice is made central to the process.

She advocated for policy shifts that would hold polluters accountable, including the implementation of polluter-pay principles and extended producer responsibility frameworks. She also called for sustained investment in infrastructure and innovation, along with more inclusive and meaningful collaboration among stakeholders. According to her, this would help move Africa away from being a dumping ground for global waste and position it as a serious player in the global green economy—one that provides dignified jobs and sustainable growth for its young population.

She concluded her remarks by stressing that any transition to a circular economy must have justice at its core if it is to succeed.

Source: GreenLead