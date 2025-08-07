ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 07 Aug 2025 Science

Waste to Worth: Empowering communities for green jobs, justice and sustainable future

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Ms. Mercedes Rowe AsamaniMs. Mercedes Rowe Asamani

Ms. Mercedes Rowe Asamani, founder and Executive Director of GreenLead, has called for a justice-centered approach to the global shift towards a circular economy.

She made this appeal while representing GreenLead at the Yemaya "Waste to Resources" Webinar, a platform created under the Yemaya Women in Science programme.

The Yemaya initiative, funded by Erasmus+, is a partnership between the Technical University of Mining and Technology in Freiberg, Germany, the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa. The webinar featured discussions led by experienced professors and doctoral researchers from UMaT, focusing on how e-waste and agricultural waste can be transformed into valuable resources to minimize environmental damage and improve resource efficiency.

Ms. Asamani, who is a Social Scientist and a Doctoral Researcher in Environmental and Energy Justice, addressed the topic from the perspective of social and economic fairness. She emphasized that any meaningful transition to a circular economy must be inclusive and socially just. According to her, real socio-economic development happens when societies acknowledge that access to knowledge, skills, innovation, dignified employment, and economic opportunities should not be reserved for a select few. She noted that this belief forms the foundation of GreenLead's work in advocacy, research, community engagement, and capacity building.

She also presented alarming data on global waste management costs, noting that the total cost reached USD 989.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to climb to USD 1.6 trillion by 2032. She pointed out that the United States alone spends around USD 200 billion annually on waste management, while Europe spends approximately USD 394.4 billion. Given these high costs, she said it is not surprising that some developed countries resort to exporting waste to developing nations, a practice often referred to as toxic colonialism.

Ms. Asamani referenced a controversial 1991 memo by former World Bank Chief Economist Professor Lawrence Summers, which suggested that dumping toxic waste in less populated African countries made economic sense. She used this to highlight the deeply rooted inequalities that continue to define global waste management practices.

Africa, she noted, generated 2.9 million metric tonnes of electronic waste in 2019, much of which originated from outside the continent. Sites such as Agbogbloshie in Accra, Ghana, and Alaba in Nigeria are among the main destinations for this imported waste. Projections suggest that by 2050, Africa’s annual waste generation could rise from 174 million tonnes in 2016 to approximately 516 million tonnes. Nineteen of the world’s fifty largest dumpsites are already located on the continent, placing enormous strain on local governments and communities that lack the technical, regulatory, and financial tools to manage the growing crisis.

In response to these challenges, Ms. Asamani posed a critical question: how can Africa move toward a circular economy while grappling with such deep-seated injustices? She stated that although the circular economy could potentially unlock USD 4.5 trillion in economic growth and create up to 6 million jobs—most of them in developing countries—such potential will only be realized if justice is made central to the process.

She advocated for policy shifts that would hold polluters accountable, including the implementation of polluter-pay principles and extended producer responsibility frameworks. She also called for sustained investment in infrastructure and innovation, along with more inclusive and meaningful collaboration among stakeholders. According to her, this would help move Africa away from being a dumping ground for global waste and position it as a serious player in the global green economy—one that provides dignified jobs and sustainable growth for its young population.

She concluded her remarks by stressing that any transition to a circular economy must have justice at its core if it is to succeed.

Source: GreenLead

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bodies was poorly done Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bo...

2 hours ago

Grievous blow to the country — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopter crash "Grievous blow to the country" — Acting Chief Justice mourns victims of helicopt...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene Helicopter crash: Black Box for Z9 Helicopter found — Ashanti Regional Minister

2 hours ago

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak Helicopter crash: How Ato Forson’s last-minute meeting request saved Muntaka’s l...

2 hours ago

We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it – Rev Wengam shares how President Mahama escaped helicopter crash "We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it" – Rev Wengam shares how President...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bolga East, Isaac Adongo, signing the book of condolence at the residence of the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in Tamale Residents mourn Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Murtala Mohammed in Tamale

3 hours ago

Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

4 hours ago

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Helicopter crash: ‘I’ve cried; I can’t hide it’ — Afriyie Ankrah mourns Omane Bo...

4 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Dr Omane Boamah was one of the reasons I’m serving in Mahama’s gov’t — Prof Gyam...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line