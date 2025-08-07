Bebiraniha Chief urges clean environment to combat airborne diseases

Okofo Gyesi Ababio III, Chief of Bebiraniha

Okofo Gyesi Ababio III, Chief of Bebiraniha, a suburb of Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality, has called for urgent action to improve environmental cleanliness as a means of preventing the spread of airborne and communicable diseases.

Speaking at a durbar held last Tuesday to mark the annual Eguantodo (Purification of the Black Stool) festival of the Anona Yeko Royal Family, Okofo Gyesi Ababio III emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment, especially during the rainy season.

“In the wake of recent rainfall, let us be ambassadors of environmental and sanitation health in our homes and communities. This is the time to keep our surroundings clean and tidy,” he urged.

The chief advocated for regular communal labour to desilt gutters and clear drains, which he described as potential breeding grounds for disease.

“I propose periodic clean-up exercises to de-silt our gutters and downspout drains, which pose serious health hazards to residents. Let us be watchdogs in our communities, look out for one another, and report any negative practices that threaten public health,” he said.

Okofo Gyesi noted that the traditional authorities of Bebiraniha and neighbouring communities have united in support of programmes aimed at eradicating diseases and promoting environmental health.

He explained that the Eguantodo festival is held in remembrance of the ancestors who sacrificed their lives for future generations, and to thank them for their continued spiritual guidance.

“Eguantodo, or the purification of the Black Stool, is not fetish. It is a traditional way of communicating with our ancestors, seeking their support and guidance for the years ahead. Just like other religious practices, we use this occasion to honour them and ask for blessings in our daily lives,” he explained.

Okofo Gyesi Ababio III also encouraged the youth to actively participate in cultural activities within their communities, particularly those connected to their clans or royal families, noting that such traditions are legacies worth preserving.

“I am grateful to all members of the Anona Yeko Royal Family of Agona Bebiraniha and everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s celebration. May the Universe continue to bless us all,” he added.

On a social note, the chief cautioned young people against undisciplined lifestyles that tarnish the image of the community. He urged them to live lives that are exemplary and honourable.