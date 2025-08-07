Helicopter crash: Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences explains how recovery of bodies was poorly done

The Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences (GAFS) has expressed deep sorrow over the military helicopter crash that claimed eight lives on August 6, 2025, but says it is disturbed by the way bodies of the victims were recovered from the crash site.

In a statement issued in the aftermath of the tragedy, GAFS condemned the handling of the scene, saying the recovery process failed to meet internationally accepted standards of disaster management and victim recovery.

“We have observed with concern footage of how the scene was managed, the recovery of the bodies, and their subsequent transportation. The approach appeared to lack adherence to international standards for disaster scene management and victim recovery,” the Academy stated.

The Harbin Z-9 Ghana Air Force helicopter, which took off from Accra and was headed to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), crashed in the Dampia Range Forest Reserve near Sikaman in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region. All eight officials on board perished.

The Academy extended condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledged the efforts of emergency personnel, but stressed that such incidents demand “the utmost dignity, professionalism, and scientific rigour, especially when dealing with human remains.”

GAFS argued that the crash underscores a glaring need for Ghana to strengthen its national forensic framework through the development of a comprehensive National Forensic Policy.

The statement noted that the policy must enhance crime and disaster scene management, ensure the use of modern scientific investigation techniques, and promote culturally sensitive processes for family liaison and identification of victims. It also emphasized the need for DNA analysis and other forensic tools to help bring closure to grieving families.

“The Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences is prepared to provide qualified human resources to assist in properly identifying the remains, and to support a scientifically sound Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process that meets international best practices,” it said.

The Academy reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with the government, security agencies, and the Ghana Health Service to ensure the establishment and implementation of a national forensic policy. It said the proposed policy would provide a coordinated medico-legal response and build national resilience for handling mass fatality incidents.

“In honouring the memory of those lost in this tragic crash, we call on all stakeholders to prioritise investment in forensic infrastructure, policy, and capacity building to ensure that Ghana is better prepared to respond to future mass fatality incidents,” the statement concluded.

Dr Pet-Paul Wepeba | President | Contact: +233 556 157158

Mr Kingsley Ampong | Gen. Secretary | Contact: +233 244115436

Ghana Academy of Forensic Sciences (GAFS) (https://gafs.org.gh/)