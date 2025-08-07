V/R: Chief advises catechists not to compromise Kingdom life 

A traditional ruler on Monday advised catechists and evangelists of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) not to compromise the kingdom life with earthly pleasures.

He urged them to allow themselves to be led and used by the Holy Spirit so as not to wander from the path of righteousness.

Apostle Togbe Kadzaho Dzamase IV, Dufia of Anlo Afiadenyigba made the appeal at the 36th Annual Conference of the National Catechists and Evangelists Union of the Church, at Anlo Afiadenyigba.

The three-day conference, on the theme: “Care for Creation, the Task and Mission of the Catechist” is being attended by catechists and evangelists from all the 16 presbyteries of the church.

Apostle Togbe Dzamase noted with concern the erroneous impression being created by some religious leaders that traditional leaders were heathens.

This, he said, made some clerics and Christians distanced themselves from them.

He asked such leaders to rather respect and unite with chiefs, who he said, were custodians of the land.

He stated that religious leaders would be held accountable if the souls of traditional rulers perished.

The chief praised the EPCG for the yeoman’s work it was doing in the fields of education, health and the spiritual and physical development of the people.

Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the EPCG told the catechists that as creations of God, they should provide the best care for themselves to enable them care for other creations of God.

He urged them to make maximum use of their God given time to benefit themselves and others.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku stated that “as stewards of God, we have woefully failed in caring for His creation resulting in the myriads of challeges we are facing.”

Presbyter William Amegah, who represented the Presbyters Union of the Church, in a solidarity message, called on pastors, catechists and presbyters of the church not to undermine one another for parochial interests.

He said such behaviour would not only stifle their spiritual and physical growth but also the growth and development of the Church.

Presbyter Amegah called on the Catechists to give the Children Ministry of their various congregations serious attention as it was the future of the Church.

GNA