MultiChoice Ghana gets 30 days to respond to suspension notice

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has formally notified MultiChoice Ghana Limited of its intention to suspend the company’s authorisation to operate its Subscription Management Service for Satellite Television Broadcasting—widely known for its DStv Pay-TV services.

This decisive regulatory action comes at the directive of the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, and follows an escalating standoff between the Ministry and the Pay-TV giant over what the Minister has described as excessive and unfair pricing.

The move signals a major turning point in the government’s push to rein in what it sees as exploitative practices in the pay-TV industry. Minister George, who has been vocal in his criticism of MultiChoice’s pricing structure, reiterated that strong regulatory intervention was necessary to protect consumers.

He accused the broadcaster of being out of touch with the economic challenges faced by the average Ghanaian.

In response, MultiChoice Ghana issued a statement on Sunday, August 3, pushing back against the government’s directive. The company described the Minister’s instruction to the NCA as “regrettable,” adding that further price reductions were “not feasible under current market conditions.”

However, the Minister dismissed this explanation, asserting that MultiChoice’s stance ignores the financial realities confronting millions of Ghanaian subscribers.

On Thursday, August 7, the NCA confirmed it had begun regulatory proceedings under Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775). It cited serious concerns about MultiChoice Ghana’s pricing strategy, labelling it as “inimical to the public interest.”

As part of the statutory process, the company has been given a 30-day period to respond. It may present its case, propose corrective measures, or submit a formal objection to the pending suspension.

“By this notice, MultiChoice Ghana has thirty (30) days within which the company may present its views, or provide remedial action, and submit a written statement of its objections to the suspension of the authorisation,” the NCA’s statement read.

With 30 days on the clock, the spotlight now turns to how MultiChoice Ghana will respond—and whether this high-stakes regulatory faceoff will end in compliance, compromise, or licence suspension.