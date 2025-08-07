ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MultiChoice Ghana gets 30 days to respond to suspension notice

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Business & Finance MultiChoice Ghana gets 30 days to respond to suspension notice
THU, 07 AUG 2025

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has formally notified MultiChoice Ghana Limited of its intention to suspend the company’s authorisation to operate its Subscription Management Service for Satellite Television Broadcasting—widely known for its DStv Pay-TV services.

This decisive regulatory action comes at the directive of the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, and follows an escalating standoff between the Ministry and the Pay-TV giant over what the Minister has described as excessive and unfair pricing.

The move signals a major turning point in the government’s push to rein in what it sees as exploitative practices in the pay-TV industry. Minister George, who has been vocal in his criticism of MultiChoice’s pricing structure, reiterated that strong regulatory intervention was necessary to protect consumers.

He accused the broadcaster of being out of touch with the economic challenges faced by the average Ghanaian.

He reiterated his resolve to take regulatory action against the company, describing the pricing model as exploitative and insensitive to the country's economic conditions.

In response, MultiChoice Ghana issued a statement on Sunday, August 3, pushing back against the government’s directive. The company described the Minister’s instruction to the NCA as “regrettable,” adding that further price reductions were “not feasible under current market conditions.”

However, the Minister dismissed this explanation, asserting that MultiChoice’s stance ignores the financial realities confronting millions of Ghanaian subscribers.

On Thursday, August 7, the NCA confirmed it had begun regulatory proceedings under Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775). It cited serious concerns about MultiChoice Ghana’s pricing strategy, labelling it as “inimical to the public interest.”

As part of the statutory process, the company has been given a 30-day period to respond. It may present its case, propose corrective measures, or submit a formal objection to the pending suspension.

“By this notice, MultiChoice Ghana has thirty (30) days within which the company may present its views, or provide remedial action, and submit a written statement of its objections to the suspension of the authorisation,” the NCA’s statement read.

This unfolding regulatory battle has gripped public attention, especially as discontent over DStv subscription fees continues to mount across the country. The Minister’s firm stance has earned both support and criticism, with some stakeholders—including the Minority in Parliament—calling for a more diplomatic approach.

While the Minority has appealed for dialogue among the Ministry, MultiChoice Ghana, and the NCA, the Minister has remained firm in his position.

The Minister’s reaffirmation comes amid rising public dissatisfaction over DStv's pricing model in Ghana — concerns that have prompted calls for intervention from various stakeholders, including the Minority in Parliament.

While the Minority has urged a diplomatic approach, encouraging engagement between the Ministry, MultiChoice Ghana, and the National Communications Authority (NCA), the Minister has insisted that the process of regulatory enforcement will proceed.

With 30 days on the clock, the spotlight now turns to how MultiChoice Ghana will respond—and whether this high-stakes regulatory faceoff will end in compliance, compromise, or licence suspension.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Their fight against galamsey which led to the loss of their lives shall not be in vain — OneGhana Movement mourns Helicopter crash: Their fight against galamsey which led to the loss of their li...

14 minutes ago

Helicopter crash tragedy unites political parties in Dambai Helicopter crash tragedy unites political parties in Dambai

39 minutes ago

PRINPAG mourns national tragedy, urges responsible journalism following helicopter crash PRINPAG mourns national tragedy, urges responsible journalism following helicopt...

54 minutes ago

Sikaman traditional leaders to perform purification rites after deadly helicopter crash Sikaman traditional leaders to perform purification rites after deadly helicopte...

54 minutes ago

Activate your body cam: Mahdi says Omane Boamah’s postings on Facebook did the magic for NDC in 2024 elections 'Activate your body cam': Mahdi says Omane Boamah’s postings on Facebook did the...

2 hours ago

Presidency holds flower laying ceremony for 8 victims of helicopter crash Presidency holds flower laying ceremony for 8 victims of helicopter crash

2 hours ago

MultiChoice Ghana gets 30 days to respond to suspension notice MultiChoice Ghana gets 30 days to respond to suspension notice

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: How Vice President officially informed families of 8 victims Helicopter crash: How Vice President officially informed families of 8 victims

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: 3-day national mourning to end with ‘Evening of Reflections and Memorials’ — Presidency Helicopter crash: 3-day national mourning to end with ‘Evening of Reflections an...

3 hours ago

‘We’ve notified MultiChoice of our intention to suspend DStv service in Ghana’ — NCA ‘We’ve notified MultiChoice of our intention to suspend DStv service in Ghana’ —...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line