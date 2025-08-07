GNASSM mourns 8 perished in helicopter crash

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Government of Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), and the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of GNASSM, Godwin Nickleson Amarh, the association expressed its deep sadness over the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. We pray that the souls of the departed rest in peace and that the bereaved families find the strength to navigate this difficult time," the statement read.

The helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Brofoyedu in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, resulting in the deaths of all three crew members and five passengers on board.

The deceased were later identified as prominent government officials an official from the governing political party, and military personnel.

They are Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defense; Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI); Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; and Dr. Samul Sarpong, Vice Chairman, NDC.

The rest are Mr. Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate, Obuasi East, Squadron Leader, Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer, Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

In response to the incident, President John Dramani Mahama has declared a three-day national mourning period starting Thursday, August 7, 2025.

GNASSM further noted that it stands in solidarity with the Government of Ghana, NDC, GAF, and the bereaved families, praying that "the memories of the departed officials and military personnel be cherished and honored.