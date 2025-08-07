ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: How Vice President officially informed families of 8 victims

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has led a team of senior government officials, national executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Military High Command to formally inform the families of the eight individuals who lost their lives in a helicopter crash earlier on Wednesday.

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, in a statement, said the Vice President visited the homes of Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Alhaji Minuru Lumuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator.

It said Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia the NDC National Chairman, led another team to Koforidua to inform and offer condolences to the mother and family of Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence.

The statement said two additional teams had been dispatched to the homes and families of the helicopter crew in Takoradi, Dr Samuel Sarpong, NDC First Vice Chairman, and Mr Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

