ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 07 Aug 2025 Health

Ghana must adopt holistic approach to tackle cervical cancer – Dr. Kumi

Ghana must adopt holistic approach to tackle cervical cancer – Dr. Kumi

Ghana needs a coordinated strategy and comprehensive national interventions to effectively combat cervical cancer, “as it can be cured at any age if signs or concerns are identified early,” says Dr. Lawrence Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Christi Hospital in Ho, Volta Region.

Dr. Kumi emphasised that although cervical cancer is curable, early detection through identification of symptoms and timely medical consultation is critical.

Highlighting the importance of structured care for invasive cancer cases, the Caritas Christi Hospital Medical Director underscored that established management pathways ensure prompt referrals, accurate diagnoses, and guided treatment decisions for patients.

Speaking during an engagement with officials of the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult Limited (CDA Consult) in Ho over the weekend, Dr. Kumi encouraged them to support the national advocacy against cervical cancer.

CDA Consult, in partnership with Lifeline Haven Company Limited, is currently leading a nationwide five-year Free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Advocacy campaign aimed at boosting prevention, early detection, and treatment of cervical cancer in Ghana.

The advocacy initiative also aims to raise public awareness about the dangers of cervical cancer and the urgent need for a united response to eliminate the disease.

Dr. Kumi urged women experiencing symptoms such as unusual bleeding during their menstrual cycle, after menopause, or during sexual intercourse; abnormal or foul-smelling vaginal discharge; persistent pelvic, back, or leg pain; fatigue; appetite loss; vaginal discomfort; and leg swelling to seek immediate medical attention.

He noted that such cases should be followed with diagnostic tests and clinical evaluations, typically leading to referrals for treatment options such as chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, or palliative care to manage pain and provide support.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, explained that as part of the broader advocacy effort, CDA Consult and Lifeline Haven have introduced a “Holistic Health Reporting” training programme for journalists and health professionals across all 16 regions of Ghana.

He said the project aims to strengthen the reporting skills of media practitioners while equipping health professionals with the necessary tools to engage the media effectively, particularly on cervical cancer-related issues.

Mr. Ameyibor stressed the need to bridge the communication gap between the media and health professionals, emphasising that “the two professional bodies need each other for enhanced health care and transmission of health news.”

He also pointed out that past research has shown that limited awareness of cervical cancer among the Ghanaian public hinders screening efforts, hence the importance of empowering both media and healthcare workers to serve as effective communicators in health education.

Ms. Jennifer Nelson, a Preventive and Occupational Health Management Consultant, added that raising public awareness and improving access to healthcare resources are key to preventing and managing cervical cancer throughout an individual’s life.

Ms. Nelson, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lifeline Haven Company Limited, stressed that “before girls aged 9 to 14 engage in sexual activity, HPV vaccinations should be administered to them as a priority.”

She added that vaccinating girls between the ages of 9 and 14 is “a highly efficient strategy to avoid HPV infection, cervical cancer, and other malignancies associated with HPV.”

87202522930-j5eq27t2gb-cda-consult-main-flyer-

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: cda-consult

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it – Rev Wengam shares how President Mahama escaped helicopter crash "We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it" – Rev Wengam shares how President...

4 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Bolga East, Isaac Adongo, signing the book of condolence at the residence of the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in Tamale Residents mourn Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Murtala Mohammed in Tamale

33 minutes ago

Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

33 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak Galamsey must end before one-year anniversary of helicopter crash — Ras Mubarak

2 hours ago

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Helicopter crash: ‘I’ve cried; I can’t hide it’ — Afriyie Ankrah mourns Omane Bo...

2 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Dr Omane Boamah was one of the reasons I’m serving in Mahama’s gov’t — Prof Gyam...

3 hours ago

A medical light aircraft crashed into a small residential block near the Kenyan capital, killing four people onboard and two on the ground, a local official said. By SIMON MAINA (AFP) Medical plane crashes near Nairobi, killing six: official

3 hours ago

Acting Executive Director of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Dr Omane Boamah saved my sick child who I thought would die — Prof Gyampo

4 hours ago

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu Helicopter crash must inspire new commitment in galamsey fight — Chief Imam’s sp...

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: ‘May this loss unite us in national solidarity’ — Methodist Church Ghana Helicopter crash: ‘May this loss unite us in national solidarity’ — Methodist Ch...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line