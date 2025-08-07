Ghana must adopt holistic approach to tackle cervical cancer – Dr. Kumi

Ghana needs a coordinated strategy and comprehensive national interventions to effectively combat cervical cancer, “as it can be cured at any age if signs or concerns are identified early,” says Dr. Lawrence Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Christi Hospital in Ho, Volta Region.

Dr. Kumi emphasised that although cervical cancer is curable, early detection through identification of symptoms and timely medical consultation is critical.

Highlighting the importance of structured care for invasive cancer cases, the Caritas Christi Hospital Medical Director underscored that established management pathways ensure prompt referrals, accurate diagnoses, and guided treatment decisions for patients.

Speaking during an engagement with officials of the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult Limited (CDA Consult) in Ho over the weekend, Dr. Kumi encouraged them to support the national advocacy against cervical cancer.

CDA Consult, in partnership with Lifeline Haven Company Limited, is currently leading a nationwide five-year Free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Advocacy campaign aimed at boosting prevention, early detection, and treatment of cervical cancer in Ghana.

The advocacy initiative also aims to raise public awareness about the dangers of cervical cancer and the urgent need for a united response to eliminate the disease.

Dr. Kumi urged women experiencing symptoms such as unusual bleeding during their menstrual cycle, after menopause, or during sexual intercourse; abnormal or foul-smelling vaginal discharge; persistent pelvic, back, or leg pain; fatigue; appetite loss; vaginal discomfort; and leg swelling to seek immediate medical attention.

He noted that such cases should be followed with diagnostic tests and clinical evaluations, typically leading to referrals for treatment options such as chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, or palliative care to manage pain and provide support.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, explained that as part of the broader advocacy effort, CDA Consult and Lifeline Haven have introduced a “Holistic Health Reporting” training programme for journalists and health professionals across all 16 regions of Ghana.

He said the project aims to strengthen the reporting skills of media practitioners while equipping health professionals with the necessary tools to engage the media effectively, particularly on cervical cancer-related issues.

Mr. Ameyibor stressed the need to bridge the communication gap between the media and health professionals, emphasising that “the two professional bodies need each other for enhanced health care and transmission of health news.”

He also pointed out that past research has shown that limited awareness of cervical cancer among the Ghanaian public hinders screening efforts, hence the importance of empowering both media and healthcare workers to serve as effective communicators in health education.

Ms. Jennifer Nelson, a Preventive and Occupational Health Management Consultant, added that raising public awareness and improving access to healthcare resources are key to preventing and managing cervical cancer throughout an individual’s life.

Ms. Nelson, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lifeline Haven Company Limited, stressed that “before girls aged 9 to 14 engage in sexual activity, HPV vaccinations should be administered to them as a priority.”

She added that vaccinating girls between the ages of 9 and 14 is “a highly efficient strategy to avoid HPV infection, cervical cancer, and other malignancies associated with HPV.”