'Be professional, cease circulation of gory images of helicopter crash' — GJA to journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has urged media practitioners across both traditional and digital platforms to uphold professionalism in their coverage of the recent military helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two government ministers, sparking widespread circulation of disturbing images and unverified videos purportedly from the crash site.

In a statement issued on August 7 and signed by GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the association condemned the sharing of gory visuals and called on journalists to exercise restraint and ethical responsibility.

“In this period of grief, the GJA urges all journalists and media houses to exercise the highest level of professionalism and empathy in their reportage. We entreat media practitioners across all platforms, including traditional and new media, to be ethical, circumspect and sensitive in their reportage,” the statement read.

It further stated, “We must honour the memory of the departed by treating this incident with the dignity and respect the deceased deserve. In that regard, we specifically call on all journalists and media houses, as well as the general public, to cease the circulation of gory images of the accident since they are highly insensitive and a direct violation of our code of ethics.”

Those confirmed dead in the crash include the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Other victims were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The officials were en route to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at addressing illegal mining.

Meanwhile, their mortal remains were received in Accra later that same day by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, top government officials, and the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces.