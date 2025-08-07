UTAG mourns 8 victims of military helicopter crash, calls for transparent investigation

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight Ghanaians, including two cabinet ministers, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

In a statement released by its national secretariat, UTAG described the incident as a "devastating" national loss that has plunged the country into mourning. The Association emphasized the scale of the tragedy, noting the immense contribution of the deceased to national development and public service.

“This devastating incident has left the nation in mourning. The loss of such high-profile and committed public servants is a profound blow not only to the government but also to the people of Ghana,” the statement said, making special mention of the late Minister for Defence and the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, whose leadership UTAG described as critical in a time where “visionary leadership, scientific innovation, and national security” are essential to Ghana’s progress.

UTAG extended its “deepest condolences to the families of the departed, the Government of the Republic of Ghana, Parliament, the Armed Forces, and the ministries affected by this irreparable loss,” and also recognized the sacrifice of the technical crew and staff who died while on official duty.

The Association urged the government to launch a “thorough and transparent investigation” into the circumstances leading to the crash and called for improved safety measures for official air travel to prevent such tragedies in the future.

In honour of the deceased, UTAG has also called on all public institutions of higher learning to observe a moment of silence during official events throughout the national mourning period.

“We stand ready with our expertise to support national healing,” UTAG noted, pledging solidarity with the rest of the country during this period of grief.

The Association concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of the departed and for unity and resilience among the Ghanaian people as the nation grapples with the painful loss.