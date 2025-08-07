ModernGhana logo
GJA mourns victims of helicopter crash, urges media to uphold ethical reporting

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
GJA mourns victims of helicopter crash, urges media to uphold ethical reporting

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including five high-ranking government officials and three members of the Ghana Air Force, on Wednesday, August 6, in the Adansi District of the Ashanti Region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 7, the Association said it was “absolutely devastated” by the news, describing the incident as a national tragedy of immense proportions.

The GJA extended its “deepest and heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims, particularly their spouses and children, as well as the President of the Republic, the Government of Ghana, and the Ghana Armed Forces.

“We pray for God's divine strength and comfort to envelop them during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

The victims, who were on an official mission to tackle illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey, were praised by the GJA as “gallant servants of the nation” who died in the line of duty.

The Association paid special tribute to two of the deceased — Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed — recalling their cordial working relationship with the media during their service as Minister for Communications and Deputy Minister for Information respectively in the first Mahama administration.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with every single person affected by this devastating tragedy,” the Association said.

The GJA also commended the swift efforts of security personnel, emergency responders, and hospital staff who worked under emotional strain to recover and transport the bodies of the victims to the morgue.

In the wake of the tragedy, the GJA called on all journalists and media outlets to demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism, empathy, and ethical conduct in their coverage of the crash.

“We must honour the memory of the departed by treating this incident with the dignity and respect the deceased deserve,” the statement urged, adding a strong appeal to end the circulation of graphic images related to the crash.

Describing such content as “highly insensitive” and in violation of the media's code of ethics, the GJA emphasized the need for restraint across both traditional and digital platforms.

As a mark of respect, the National Executive of the Association has suspended all planned activities until further notice.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” concluded the statement signed by GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour.

