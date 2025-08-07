WAANSA Ghana mourns victims of helicopter crash

The West African Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA) Ghana has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the eight individuals who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

“We are deeply saddened by this terrible incident, and our prayers are with the families, the government, and the people of Ghana during this difficult period,” WAANSA Ghana said in a statement signed by its President, Mr. Ken Kinney.

The organisation recalled a recent engagement in June with the late Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, at the Ministry of Defence, during which they discussed the passage of the National Small Arms Bill. WAANSA Ghana praised the minister’s swift action and unwavering commitment to pushing the legislation forward.

“May the memories of the departed lives continue to inspire us, and may their legacies live on. May God grant the bereaved families strength, peace, and comfort during this challenging time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” the statement added.

The crash claimed the lives of several prominent national figures, including Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Dr. Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; and Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Also among the deceased were Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former Member of Parliament; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah—all personnel of the Ghana Air Force.

WAANSA Ghana joins the nation in mourning these gallant individuals, acknowledging their dedicated service to Ghana and the profound loss their deaths represent.