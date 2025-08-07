Another helicopter makes emergency landing in Ajumako Kokoben

Residents of Ajumako Kokoben in Ghana’s Central Region were gripped by tension and curiosity on Wednesday afternoon, August 6, 2025, when a helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on the grounds of the Presbyterian school park due to sudden adverse weather.

The helicopter, registered as 9G-ADW, was transporting four passengers when it encountered intense turbulence and dangerously low visibility. Confronted with rapidly deteriorating conditions mid-flight, the pilot executed a controlled emergency landing in the open school park to ensure the safety of all onboard.

The dramatic landing quickly drew crowds of stunned onlookers from the town, many of whom had never witnessed a helicopter descend so close to home. Eyewitnesses said the aircraft remained grounded for about an hour as the crew assessed the situation, monitored the weather, and waited for conditions to improve.

Thanks to the pilot’s quick thinking and skill, the landing was incident-free. There were no injuries reported, and the aircraft sustained no visible damage. Once the weather cleared, the helicopter safely resumed its journey.

The emergency incident came just hours after a tragic military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District near Obuasi, Ashanti Region, that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Although unrelated, the coincidence of both incidents on the same day has sparked renewed public concern over aviation safety standards and weather contingency planning in Ghana’s airspace.

Aviation officials have yet to issue a formal statement on the Ajumako Kokoben landing, but sources close to the flight crew say the pilot’s actions were consistent with established emergency protocols under challenging weather conditions.