Thu, 07 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Whatever Our Faith, Should We Not Let the God Who Is the Builder of Everything Be Our Guiding Light In the AI Era? By Kofi Thompson Dear critical reader, it so happens that one is blessed to receive, and in turn repost and share, daily prayer posts fro

Dear critical reader, it so happens that one is blessed to receive, and in turn repost and share, daily prayer posts from a dear KNUST Primary School childhood friend, Reverend Francis Kusi. Given the many tragedies being reported daily in both legacy and social media posts, one finds today's shared daily prayer post particularly poignant:

"We give You praise and thanks, God of our Lord Jesus Christ and the Father of Glory. We worship You, Lord, that You have made all things and by Your power we exist, O Lord. Father, Your word says, "For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything". Father, we thank and bless You that You are the builder of everything. I pray for every child of God that You will build them up into a holy dwelling place for Your Spirit." (Hebrews 3:4 NIV)."

At the cusp of the AI era, with its exciting possibilities, what a difference it would make globally if most of humanity had the humility to acknowledge that although every house is built by someone, "...God is the builder of everything." and let the God who built everything be the core of the bedrock institutions underpinning the national systems of all countries worldwide, so that lasting peace will reign across the entirety of the planet Earth?

In that light, whatever our faith, perhaps we would be wise to let the commandments of the Lord God Almighty, who designed the universe, guide us throughout the duration of our allotted individual timespans in the journey called life – as we traverse this planet, coexisting peacefully with all those we interact with daily, and treating the biosphere we share with other life forms kindly and with consideration, just as we ourselves would want to be treated by others. In the AI-era, whatever our faith, let us make the God who is the builder of everything our guiding light.

#FaithInAction #GlobalPeace #SpiritualGuidance #AIandFaith #HarmonyWithNature #DivineWisdom

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here."

