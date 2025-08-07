GPCC mourns victims of military helicopter crash, offers prayers for nation

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has extended heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the eight individuals who perished in the tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency and signed by its General Secretary, Apostle Immanuel N. O. Tettey, the GPCC expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a painful national tragedy. The Council said it was devastated by the news of the crash involving a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 helicopter.

Under the leadership of its Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Council mourned the loss of “eight distinguished individuals, including two Ministers of State, and six other esteemed members of the current government and dedicated public servants.”

“Their commitment to serving our nation Ghana and their communities will always be remembered. Our condolences also go to President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and the entire nation.

Without any shadow of doubt, this is a national tragedy and an immense loss for their respective families, loved ones and the entire people of Ghana. Our prayers are with the entire nation during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The Council further encouraged the nation to reflect on the values and service of those lost, urging Ghanaians to draw strength from their sacrifice.

“May the cherished memories of those who have passed bring comfort to their families and loved ones, and inspire us all to honor their legacy of service. May their souls rest in peace.”

Among the victims confirmed dead are Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Mr Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate.

The Ghana Air Force also lost three personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The crash, which occurred while the delegation was reportedly en route to Obuasi, has plunged the nation into mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and tributes pouring in from across the political, religious, and civil landscape.