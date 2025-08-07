Chief of Staff, top government delegation receive remains of Omane Boamah, Murtala, 6 others

Ghana’s grief deepened on Wednesday night as Chief of Staff Julius Debrah led a solemn, high-level government delegation to receive the remains of eight individuals who perished in the tragic military helicopter crash of August 6, 2025.

The ceremony, held at the Air Force Base in Accra, marked a heartbreaking moment in the national mourning period declared by President John Dramani Mahama. The coffins, draped in Ghana’s national flag, arrived from the crash site in the Adansi Akrofuom District under tight military escort and a cloud of collective sorrow.

Flanked by senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and government officials, Mr. Debrah stood in silence as prayers were said over the remains of the departed. The atmosphere was heavy with emotion, the air punctuated by muffled cries, bowed heads, and the stark weight of national loss.

The fallen include two sitting Cabinet Ministers—Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed—alongside Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, NDC National Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye. Also lost were three gallant officers of the Ghana Air Force: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flight Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Government and party leaders, including Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, were among the dignitaries present to honour the fallen patriots.

The moment of arrival was a symbolic culmination of a tragedy that has shocked the nation and tested its collective spirit. The loss of such high-ranking officials and service personnel in a single incident has left the country grappling with the magnitude of the sacrifice.

President Mahama has declared three days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country. Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing as authorities seek answers to the devastating incident.

In this time of profound sorrow, the nation stands united in honouring the memory of those who died in service to Ghana, a poignant reminder of the cost of duty and the fragility of life.