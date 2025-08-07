President Tinubu sends condolences to Ghana following fatal helicopter crash

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the Government, and the people of Ghana following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others.

In a statement issued by his Special Advisor on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a profound national tragedy for Ghana.

President Tinubu assured his Ghanaian counterpart and the people of Ghana that the government and citizens of Nigeria stood in solidarity with them during this period of mourning.

He called on the nation and the bereaved families to take comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones perished while serving their country with honour and patriotism.

The Nigerian leader also offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and strength for the families, friends, and the entire Ghanaian nation as they navigate this painful moment.