Man in police custody for vehicle theft

  Wed, 06 Aug 2025
The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the theft of a Hyundai Mighty Truck valued at GHC400,000.

A statement issued and signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspect, Emmanuel Sarpong, was arrested on August 03, 2025, and had been placed in custody assisting investigations.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sunyani, said the suspect was apprehended days after the truck with registration number GR-6552-24 was reported stolen from Baakoniaba in the Sunyani Municipality.

The truck went missing on July 30, 2025 and was traced to Akim Oda in the Eastern Region upon tip-off.

Preliminary investigations had indicated that the suspect removed the original registration plates, and was using the vehicle for commercial purposes until it developed a mechanical fault.

“An intelligence-led undercover operation conducted by a team from the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), led to the arrest of the suspect when he (suspect) showed up at a meeting to collect payment for the truck he had offered for sale,” the statement said.

The statement said the truck had since been returned to Sunyani, as police investigations continued.

GNA

