We've lost a dependable ally, visionary leader — KAIPTC mourns Omane Boamah

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ghana's Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, describing him as a visionary leader and a dependable ally in the advancement of peace and security across the African continent.

Dr. Omane Boamah, who also served as the Chairman of the KAIPTC Governing Board, tragically lost his life on Wednesday in a military helicopter crash in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

The crash claimed the lives of seven other individuals, including the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and senior military officers.

Also on board were Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a former Ashanti Regional Minister; Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In a tribute signed by the Acting Commandant of the Centre, Air Commodore D.A. Akrong, the KAIPTC said it was deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Dr. Omane Boamah, who had visited the Centre barely two weeks prior to the accident.

“Dr. Omane Boamah's sudden demise comes as a profound shock to the entire KAIPTC community,” the statement read.

The Commandant said, “During his visit, he engaged meaningfully with management and staff, demonstrating his deep commitment to the advancement of peace and security in Ghana and across the continent. His words of encouragement and strategic direction during the visit were inspiring, reaffirming his vision for the KAIPTC.”

The Defence Minister had chaired his first Governing Board meeting at the Centre in March this year, during which he laid out his vision to transform KAIPTC into a continental hub for excellence in peacekeeping, conflict prevention, and security governance.

The Centre noted that Dr. Omane Boamah brought to the role not only his stature as a statesman and cabinet minister, but also a strong personal drive to expand the Centre's impact and reach across Africa.

“KAIPTC has lost not only a distinguished statesman and Cabinet Minister, but also a dependable ally and visionary leader. His passing leaves a significant void within our institutional family and the broader peace and security community in Africa,” the statement added.

As a centre of excellence under the Ministry of Defence, KAIPTC collaborates with ECOWAS, the African Union, and the UN to build capacity for peace operations across the continent.

Dr. Omane Boamah's stewardship, though brief, was said to have left a lasting imprint on the Centre's strategic direction and aspirations.

The KAIPTC extended its deepest condolences to the late Minister's family, the Ministry of Defence, the Government and people of Ghana, and all who had the privilege of working with him.

“We stand in solidarity with the nation in this moment of great sorrow. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement added.

The fatal crash, which has thrown the nation into mourning, has seen an outpouring of grief and tributes from institutions, diplomatic missions, and international partners.

Dr. Omane Boamah is remembered not only as a public servant, but also as a statesman deeply committed to peace, security, and national development.

