"Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Edudzi Tameklo, has paid a deeply emotional tribute to the late Dr Kofi Omane Boamah, describing him as “one of the finest minds to be associated with the NDC since 2006” and a towering figure in the governance space.

In a heartfelt message posted in the aftermath of Dr Omane Boamah’s sudden passing, Tameklo recalled his last encounter with the late statesman during an orientation session held for newly appointed Chief Executive Officers last Thursday. Dr Boamah was one of the key resource persons at the event.

“We were privileged to have him as one of the resource persons,” Tameklo wrote. “As usual he took us through some deep perspectives on governance. Huge intellect. I am still shaking. This is beyond heartbreaking. May God comfort your adorable mother, wife and children.”

He is also described Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed as a courageous and fearless comrade.

"My courageous and fearless brother and comrade, hon. Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. You died in line of duty. May Allah grant you the benefit of paradise. Comrades may go, Comrades may come," he stated.

The NPA boss’s tribute echoes the sentiments of many across the country who have been left shocked and devastated by the untimely death of the respected minister. The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, civil society actors, and citizens who followed his political and professional journey.

Dr Kofi Omane Boamah and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed were among eight people who perished in a tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

In honour of Dr Boamah and the seven others who died in the crash, the Government of Ghana has directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast for one week. Investigations into the cause of the crash are currently ongoing.