Photos: How bodies of Dr. Omane, Dr. Murtala, six others were recovered from helicopter crash site

The bodies of Ghana’s late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others have been retrieved following a coordinated search operation in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

Their recovery comes in the aftermath of a tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, which claimed the lives of all eight individuals on board. The search and retrieval operation was led by national security personnel and emergency response teams.

Among the deceased are Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate, and Samuel Sarpong, National First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Also killed in the crash were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah—all officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were travelling aboard a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 military helicopter en route to Obuasi when the aircraft abruptly went off radar. This prompted the immediate launch of a joint search and rescue operation involving both the military and national security agencies.

After hours of intensive search efforts, the wreckage was eventually located deep within a forested area in the Adansi Akrofuom District. The Presidency later confirmed that all eight occupants of the aircraft had died.

In response to the tragedy, the Government of Ghana has ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.