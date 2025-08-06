Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have joined the nation in mourning the eight lives lost in Wednesday’s tragic military helicopter crash.

In separate statements issued on Wednesday, August 6, the two leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed sorrow over the sudden passing of two ministers of state, government officials, and members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

They also extended condolences to President John Mahama, the bereaved families, and the nation.

They described the incident as a national tragedy that has left the country in shock and pain, urging strength and unity during this difficult period.

Speaking on the tragedy, Dr Bawumia said, “The fallen men paid the ultimate price in the service of our motherland, leaving a shocked nation in pain.”

Former President Akufo-Addo, in his post, wrote, “The entire nation is profoundly shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the military helicopter crash.”

Among those who died in the crash were the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Other victims included Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The team was on their way to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at tackling illegal mining.