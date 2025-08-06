ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

Tributes & Condolences Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash
WED, 06 AUG 2025

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have joined the nation in mourning the eight lives lost in Wednesday’s tragic military helicopter crash.

In separate statements issued on Wednesday, August 6, the two leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed sorrow over the sudden passing of two ministers of state, government officials, and members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

They also extended condolences to President John Mahama, the bereaved families, and the nation.

They described the incident as a national tragedy that has left the country in shock and pain, urging strength and unity during this difficult period.

Speaking on the tragedy, Dr Bawumia said, “The fallen men paid the ultimate price in the service of our motherland, leaving a shocked nation in pain.”

Former President Akufo-Addo, in his post, wrote, “The entire nation is profoundly shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the military helicopter crash.”

Among those who died in the crash were the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Other victims included Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The team was on their way to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at tackling illegal mining.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 minutes ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

16 minutes ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

50 minutes ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

54 minutes ago

Bodies of the 8 victims recovered from the accident scene Photos: How bodies of Dr. Omane, Dr. Murtala, six others were recovered from hel...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

2 hours ago

They paid ultimate price in the service of our motherland — Bawumia mourns fallen ministers in Helicopter crash "They paid ultimate price in the service of our motherland" — Bawumia mourns fal...

2 hours ago

Late Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed ‘No day passes without me thinking of death’ — Murtala’s words a day before heli...

2 hours ago

‘Profound loss’ — AU mourns Ghana’s eight loss in helicopter crash ‘Profound loss’ — AU mourns Ghana’s eight loss in helicopter crash

2 hours ago

Stop converting your shops into clinics – FDA warns Over The Counter medicine sellers 'Stop converting your shops into clinics' – FDA warns Over The Counter medicine ...

3 hours ago

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio Helicopter crash: ‘We’re with Ghana in this grief’ — Sierra Leone President Maad...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line