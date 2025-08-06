ModernGhana logo
"They paid ultimate price in the service of our motherland" — Bawumia mourns fallen ministers in Helicopter crash

  Wed, 06 Aug 2025
WED, 06 AUG 2025

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of two government ministers and six others who perished in a helicopter crash earlier today.

In a heartfelt statement issued shortly after the incident, Dr. Bawumia revealed that he had personally conveyed his condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, describing the tragedy as a painful blow to the entire nation.

“A while ago, I communicated to the President of the Republic, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, my deepest condolences following the heart-wrenching news of the loss of two of our nation’s Ministers and six others in a helicopter crash earlier today,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

The Vice President noted that he had known many of the deceased personally and shared in the nation’s grief, emphasising the selfless service of the victims who died in the line of duty.

“The fallen men paid the ultimate price in the service of our motherland, leaving a shocked nation in pain. I know most of the deceased personally and equally feel a sense of loss to see their demise under such horrid circumstances,” he said.

He extended his sympathies not only to President Mahama but also to the families of the victims, as well as the entire country.

“Samira, I, the Bawumia family, and the NPP join the nation in mourning them. May the good Lord grant the bereaved families, the Government and people of Ghana strength and healing in this time of tragedy,” he concluded.

The crash, which occurred earlier today under still-unconfirmed circumstances, has plunged the country into mourning. Tributes have been pouring in from across the political divide as Ghanaians unite in sorrow over the loss of some of the country’s most dedicated public servants. Government officials are expected to address the nation in the coming hours as investigations begin into the cause of the fatal crash.

