Egypt sets opening of $1 bn Pyramids museum for Nov 1

By AFP
Egypt A visitor looks out towards the Giza pyramid complex as she tours the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza on the southwestern outskirts of the capital Cairo on May 5, 2025. By Khaled DESOUKI (AFP/File)
THU, 07 AUG 2025
Egypt said on Wednesday that its much-anticipated new $1-billion archaeological museum near the Pyramids of Giza will officially open on November 1 after several delays.

Authorities hope that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), which boasts the treasures of Tutankhamun among its collection of more than 100,000 ancient Egyptian artefacts, will attract visitors from around the world.

Official say that at 50 hectares (124 acres), the museum will be the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilisation.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly told a cabinet meeting that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had approved the new opening date.

He said the opening would "an exceptional event" that would showcase Egypt's cultural heritage and attract visitors from around the world.

It had been set for July 3 but was postponed when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13 sparking a 12-day war that closed airspace across much of the Middle East.

The project has faced a series of setbacks, including political unrest and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities anticipate that the museum will draw five million visitors per year in a major boost to the tourism industry, which is a key foreign exchange earner for Egypt.

